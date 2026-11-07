South Africa vs Italy Rugby Championship Kickoff Turin

South Africa travels to Turin to face Italy in the Nations Championship at Allianz Stadium. Full match coverage includes team lineups and referee details for this critical fixture.

South Africa will face Italy in the Nations Championship rugby match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The game kicks off with a strong Bok side prepared to challenge a depleted Italian squad currently sitting at the bottom of the northern pool standings.

South Africa Starting Lineup Details

South Africa fields a near full-strength squad led by captain Siya Kolisi in the blindside flanker position. The backline is anchored by Damian Willemse at fullback and Damian de Allende at inside center. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will handle the kicking duties from the fly-half position while Morne van den Berg runs the show at nine.

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The forward pack features Malcolm Marx as the starting hooker with Os Nche on the tighthead prop. Salmaan Moerat and Ruan Nortje form the second row starting partnership. Pieter-Steph du Toit and Lood de Jager provide depth on the bench. The replacements include Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Manie Libbok among others.

Italy Squad Composition and Strategy

Italy has named a squad led by captain Giacomo Nicotera at hooker. Mirko Belloni starts at fullback with Ange Capuozzo and Paolo Odogwu occupying the outside back channels. Paolo Garbisi will manage the backline from fly-half alongside Alessandro Fusco at scrum-half.

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The Italian second row sees Federico Ruzza and Niccolò Cannone starting the match. Lorenzo Cannone anchors the back row on the number eight jersey. Simone Ferrari and Muhamed Hasa comprise the front row. Tommaso Allan is listed among the replacements for the hosts.

Match Officials Appointed for Turin Fixture

Eoghan Cross from Ireland has been appointed as the referee for this Nations Championship encounter. The officiating team includes James Doleman from New Zealand and Sam Grove-White from Scotland as assistant referees. Brett Cronan from Australia serves as the Television Match Official for the match.

South Africa will rely on their physical dominance in the set pieces to secure an advantage. The Bokskears have shown strong scrumming capability with recent successful mauls and lineout wins. Italy will need to contest fiercely at the breakdown to disrupt South Africa's rhythm and gain territorial advantage.

Key Player Positions and Match Dynamics

Ruan Nortje is expected to field the restarts and make significant ground in open play. Kurt-Lee Arendse and Ethan Hooker will look to exploit defensive gaps on the wings. The South African forwards aim to pile in and advance through the gain line after securing possession.

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Italy must avoid errors in the handling game to stay competitive. Monty Ioane and Leonardo Marin will need to maintain possession under pressure. The match promises to be a physical contest at the Allianz Stadium with both teams vying for crucial points in the championship standings.