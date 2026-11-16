South Africa is pushing developed countries at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, to fund climate adaptation and transition costs, as talks advance on burden-sharing and a newly secured German grant of R185m.

South Africa is rallying rich nations to fund the trillions of dollars needed by countries in the Global South. This is the stance pursued by Pretoria at the UN's largest climate change conference negotiations in Antalya, Turkey, where representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered to finalise the COP31 outcomes.

The country's climate change planning report estimates South Africa needs about R3.7-trillion to fight climate change and develop a path to low emissions. South Africa has pledges of about $14.36bn to fund its net zero ambitions, but the dilemma is where the remaining funding will come from. The COP31 negotiations taking place this week in Turkey will be significant in determining the answer to the funding model.

Also read South Africa pushes climate finance at COP31

South Africa's chief negotiator, Maesela Kekana, told Business Day during the first week that the country advanced talks on securing obligations from developed countries to provide finance to developing countries such as South Africa. World leaders face the pressure of translating climate change goals into actions. Kekana is also a deputy director-general in the forestry, fisheries and environment department.

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He said negotiators have struggled for years to finalise the challenges of climate financing and now turn attention to developed countries, which include some of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters. We are getting millions in this system, but actually we need trillions for the Global South, Kekana said. In South Africa, we certainly need a lot of billions in US dollars to build proper resilience for the economy.

The system is struggling; we have been in negotiations for too long and now we need to transition. He added that adaptation is quite important and the financing part of it is very important. Our priority is to secure the obligations from developed economic countries to provide finance to developing countries like South Africa, he said. We have been trying to push those negotiations that should be based on the Paris Agreement.

For many years we did not succeed, but at least at this COP we are starting that particular discussion; we now have an agenda item that is focused on that, Kekana said. We need to agree on the scope of that; for us, it is very clear the burden-sharing arrangements among developed economic countries and the like should be part and parcel of that. That is the priority on finance.

US Withdrawal From Paris Agreement

The US withdrew from the Paris Agreement, a binding international treaty on climate change, after Donald Trump assumed the presidency in 2025, triggering concern about climate financing. It was the second time Trump withdrew from the agreement. The European parliament described the US as one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases. South Africa has experienced natural disasters in recent years.

Flooding in the Kruger National Park in January left infrastructure such as roads and accommodation damaged at the tourist attraction, and the government estimates it would cost R1bn to rehabilitate. Flooding in the Eastern Cape in 2025 resulted in a death toll of about 101 people. KwaZulu-Natal has also been affected by severe floods, which left infrastructure damaged. Kekana said the COP31 also includes talks about funds for loss and damages for countries that have experienced natural disasters.

The climate change debate in South Africa has centred on the government facing pressure to minimise coal use. The country largely depends on coal-fired stations for a stable grid. In the first week of COP31, South Africa managed to secure funding of R185m from the German government. The funding, through the International Climate Initiative (IKI), will finance the country's implementation of the just energy transition.

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Just Energy Transition Funding

Presidential Climate Commission chair Dipak Patel said the grant would focus on providing opportunities to communities negatively affected by the just transition in terms of livelihood, such as areas affected by the decommissioning of Eskom power stations. In 2022, Eskom decommissioned Komati Power Station in Mpumalanga, which resulted in locals who were dependent on the station for their livelihood being left in despair.

There is going to be decommissioning of stations as Eskom power stations reach the end of their lives; it means that we can have a mechanism through which we provide an alternative livelihood and income opportunities for communities who are negatively impacted by being dependent on the coal value chain, Patel said. Patel said the commission, housed in the presidency, will work with the Development Bank of Southern Africa and will focus on four provinces: Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the Eastern Cape.

Parts of the Eastern Cape, as we know, are dependent on the automotive sector, which is going through transition, and therefore we are focusing our attention on ensuring projects that allow local communities and affected workers to become participants in the economics of the transition, Patel said. The coal mining sector employs 90,977 people, according to the Minerals Council South Africa.

Forestry, fisheries and the environment minister David Maynier, who is also in Turkey, said the country's focus in this year's COP was squarely on closing the finance gap. I think that our first success was ensuring the climate finance work programme was put on the agenda and adopted at COP, Maynier said. That has opened an opportunity for us to have negotiations with developed countries about their obligation to provide additional support and funding to developing countries.

That is the subject of current negotiations, which will unfold in the next couple of days. A recent UN report states that under current policies, only six G20 members, including China, India and Indonesia, are on track to meet their climate commitments.