South Africa Unemployment Rate Rises to 33.7 Percent in Q3 2026

South Africa's official unemployment rate rose to 33.7 percent in the third quarter of 2026, with employment up by 101,000 and the number of unemployed climbing by 97,000, Statistics South Africa reported.

South Africa's official unemployment rate rose to 33.7 percent in the third quarter of 2026, up 0.1 of a percentage point from 33.6 percent in the second quarter.

Statistics South Africa released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday. The agency reported that employment increased by 101,000 to 16.8 million people over the quarter. The number of unemployed people climbed by 97,000 to 8.6 million. Statistics South Africa said this resulted in an increase of 198,000, or 0.8 percent, in the labour force during the same period.

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Statistics South Africa Releases Labour Force Data

The changes in employment and unemployment pushed the official unemployment rate, known as Labour Underutilisation LU1, up from 33.6 percent to 33.7 percent. The survey recorded an increase of 70,000 in the number of discouraged job-seekers, bringing the total to 3.7 million. Other available job-seekers declined by 1,000 to 860,000, while the number of unavailable job-seekers was unchanged at 44,000. These movements produced a net increase of 69,000 in the potential labour force, which reached 4.6 million.

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Statistics South Africa defines this group as people who are available for work but are not seeking it, or who are seeking work but are unavailable. Those outside the labour force for other reasons decreased by 150,000 to 12.4 million, the agency said. Persons outside the labour force, the total of those in the potential labour force and others outside the labour force, decreased by 82,000 to 17.0 million in the third quarter of 2026.

Alongside the official unemployment rate, the survey tracks other indicators that reflect varying degrees of attachment to the labour market. The combined rate of unemployment and time-related underemployment, LU2, fell by 0.1 of a percentage point to 36.5 percent. The combined rate of unemployment and the potential labour force, LU3, rose by 0.2 of a percentage point to 44.0 percent.

Labour Underutilisation Measures Remain High

The composite measure of labour underutilisation, LU4, which combines time-related underemployment, unemployment and the potential labour force as a proportion of the extended labour force, was unchanged at 46.3 percent. Employment in the formal sector increased by 268,000 to 12.3 million in the third quarter. Over the same period, the informal sector shed 98,000 jobs and the household sector lost 68,000. By industry, the largest employment gains were recorded in Finance with 111,000, Manufacturing with 33,000 and Mining with 31,000.

The biggest declines were in Private households with 68,000, Agriculture with 34,000 and Construction with 8,000. At provincial level, the Western Cape recorded the largest employment increase at 48,000, followed by North West at 45,000, the Eastern Cape at 36,000 and Gauteng at 25,000. Employment declined in the Free State by 34,000 and in Mpumalanga by 30,000. The number of unemployed young people aged 15 to 34 decreased by 23,000 to 5.0 million in the third quarter.

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Youth Unemployment Eases Slightly

Employment among the same age group fell by 5,000 to 5.5 million compared with the second quarter. Youth unemployment eased to 47.3 percent. The latest figures show that while jobs are being created, the pace of employment growth is still not enough to absorb the growing number of people looking for work. The number of people entering the labour market outpaced job creation.

South Africa continues to face the challenge of creating enough jobs to make a meaningful dent in its structurally high unemployment rate. The broader measure of labour underutilisation remained high at 46.3 percent.