South Africa welcomed 1,020,249 international tourists in October 2026, a 10% increase, bringing year-to-date arrivals to 9,437,084, up 10.2%, with the UK overtaking the US as the largest overseas source market.

South Africa welcomed more than one million international tourists in October 2026, with arrivals increasing by about 10% compared to the same month last year.

The latest figures from Statistics South Africa, released on Wednesday, show that 1,020,249 international tourists arrived during the month. This represents a 10% increase compared to October 2025. The growth brings international arrivals for the first 10 months of 2026 to 9,437,084. That is a 10.2% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Also read What Cabinet’s final meeting of 2026 means for South Africans

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille Predicts Record Breaking Year

The data comes from the Stats SA International Tourism Arrivals report, which tracks South African residents and foreign travellers entering and leaving the country, with a focus on international tourist arrivals. Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said the country was on course to surpass the record 10.5 million international tourist arrivals recorded in 2025. She said, With two months remaining in the year, South Africa is well positioned to surpass the record 10.5 million international tourist arrivals recorded in 2025.

She added that the government would continue working to attract investment, diversify the country's tourism offering and ensure more communities benefited from the economic and employment opportunities created by the sector. Arrivals from other African countries increased by 13.8% in October compared to the same month last year. For the year to date, arrivals from the continent recorded growth of 12.3%. This highlights the continued importance of regional travel in supporting South Africa's tourism sector.

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The United Kingdom overtook the United States as South Africa's largest overseas source market. A total of 39,184 tourists arrived from the UK in October, compared to 29,583 from the US. This shift underscores the continued importance of international travel markets in supporting the country's tourism industry. The Department of Tourism said the figures followed South Africa's recognition at the 2026 Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards.

South Africa Named Most Desirable Nature Destination

Readers voted South Africa the Most Desirable Destination for Nature and Wildlife. This reinforces its appeal to travellers looking for wildlife encounters, outdoor adventures and nature-focused experiences. From safari destinations and coastal escapes to mountain trails, wine routes and cultural experiences, South Africa continues to offer travellers a variety of reasons to explore beyond its major cities. The growing visitor numbers come shortly after the international recognition, adding momentum as the festive season approaches.

With two months remaining in the year, South Africa is edging closer to surpassing last year's record of 10.5 million international tourist arrivals. The figures reflect growing interest in South Africa's diverse travel experiences. The tourism department emphasised the importance of ensuring that the sector's expansion creates opportunities for local communities. The focus remains on attracting investment, broadening the country's tourism offering and creating more employment opportunities through the industry.