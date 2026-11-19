South Africa moves to the top of the World Test Championship standings following a comprehensive nine-wicket victory against Bangladesh, with captain Temba Bavuma ruling himself out of the next test.

South Africa secured a dominant nine-wicket victory against Bangladesh at the Wanderers, delivering a pivotal blow in their campaign for the World Test Championship final. This decisive result propelled the Proteas to the summit of the WTC log, positioning them as favorites to defend their title at The Oval in London next June.

Proteas Secure WTC Summit Spot

The triumph marks a significant milestone in the team's journey, as they now need to win four of their remaining six test matches to guarantee a final berth, though securing three victories may suffice. The team's resilience was on full display as they overcame a middle-order collapse to close out the series, demonstrating the depth and quality that has defined their recent era under captain Temba Bavuma.

Also read South Africa posts 557 as Rickelton and Rabada dominate Bangladesh in first test

Bavuma Ruled Out of Second Test

Captain Temba Bavuma confirmed he will miss the upcoming second test starting at SuperSport Park on Monday due to a calf niggle sustained during the previous match. Bavuma stated he will begin rehabilitation immediately upon a full medical assessment, with replacement Tony de Zorzi expected to be named from the squad. The skipper aims for a return by the first test against England at the Wanderers on December 17, though the ODI series starting in two weeks may be too soon for his participation.

Kagiso Rabada's Career-Best Figures

Kagiso Rabada was instrumental in the victory, finishing as the Player of the Match with a career-best match haul of eight wickets for 118 runs. His spell reduced the tourists to 22-3 in the first innings and added another three wickets to his five for 70 from the initial outing. Rabada's performance was complemented by Simon Harmer, who exploited the worn pitch in the second innings to deliver crucial breakthroughs that dismantled the Bangladeshi resistance.

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Marques Ackerman's Maiden Century Impact

Opener Marques Ackerman scored a thrilling maiden test century, reaching the milestone with a swipe before falling to fast bowler Hasan Mahmud. His aggressive approach drew both praise and minor criticism, but Bavuma defended Ackerman's unorthodox style, highlighting a 202-run partnership with Zubayr Hamza and a century scored at a run-a-ball rate. The captain emphasized that while his own method involves ruthless patience, allowing new players freedom to create winning positions is vital for the team's growth.

Historic Winning Streak and Squad Depth

South Africa has now won 16 of their last 18 test matches, a run surpassed only by Steve Waugh's Australian side between 2005 and 2007. Bavuma attributed this success to a balanced squad featuring two frontline all-rounders, Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen, alongside world-class spinners and depth in the batting order. With three tests against England remaining before the Sri Lanka leg in March, the Proteas are well-positioned to maintain their dominance and secure a spot in the final.