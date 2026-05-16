South Africa to Seek Private Sector Expertise to Review and Improve Water Board Efficiency

The government wants to enhance the financial sustainability and operational efficiency of the water boards by employing private sector water expertise in a process that will evaluate their turnaround plans, financial performance, operational strategies, water treatment, distribution, and maintenance. The objectives of the study include assessing the entities' operational efficiency in delivering bulk water services and conducting a detailed analysis of current practices, inefficiencies, and recommendations to enhance governance and efficiency, while identifying opportunities for cost reduction and financial stability. The study will also consider debt management, long-term financial planning, and compliance with auditor-general findings.

Minister of water and sanitation is looking to procure private sector water expertise from specialists to review and assess the efficiency of South Africa ’s water board s, which play a crucial role in managing the country's water infrastructure.

The turnaround plans of these critical entities will be subjected to a thorough review, focusing on transboundary challenges, financial, technical, operational, and institutional inefficiencies. The efficiency study, expected to take about three years, aims to determine the factors contributing to the challenges, propose actionable insights to enhance efficiency, and ultimately result in a comprehensive final assessment report tailored to each water board's unique needs





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South Africa Water Board Private Sector Efficiency Study Water Boards Transboundary Challenges Financial Stability Operational Efficiency Water Infrastructure

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