South Africa to roll out Lenacapavir, a revolutionary HIV prevention injection, in June

South Africa is set to embark on the official rollout of Lenacapavir, a revolutionary twice-yearly HIV prevention injection, to be implemented from 5 June in Mpumalanga. Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi unveiled the rollout plan during the department's budget vote, aiming to stack up against pill fatigue. The ministry has identified vulnerable demographics to receive targeted support, including adolescent girls and young women, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, transgender individuals, and marginalized communities in the fight against cervical cancer.

The department has identified specific demographics for the initial phase of the Lenacapavir rollout, ensuring immediate access for vulnerable populations. South Africa is on the brink of moving beyond the era of pill fatigue, with the official rollout of Lenacapavir scheduled for 5 June in Mpumalanga.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi unveiled the rollout plan during the department's budget vote, describing Lenacapavir as a pivotal tool in the country's mission to eliminate HIV as a public health threat. Unlike current regimens requiring daily tablets or bi-monthly shots, Lenacapavir provides six months of continuous protection with a single dose. The priority list includes adolescent girls and young women, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, transgender individuals, and specific subgroups, such as female sex workers and men having sex with men.

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi also highlighted the department's pivot towards addressing cervical cancer, South Africa's 'new HIV pandemic'. The marginalised communities targeted for cervical cancer screening include adolescent girls and young women, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, and women aged 30-64. These communities are disproportionately affected by cervical cancer and HIV, making early and frequent screening crucial.

Additionally, Lenacapavir simplifies the injection schedule, expected to significantly improve adherence through continuous protection and reduced stress. The success in taming the HIV scourge since 2010 has led to a life expectancy increase to 66.9 years as of 2025





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HIV Prevention Lenacapavir Twice-Yearly Injection Cervical Cancer Screening Marginalised Communities Life Expectancy Increase

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