South Africa to Name Roelf Meyer as US Envoy in Bid to Repair Ties

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to appoint veteran negotiator Roelf Meyer as the next ambassador to the United States, aiming to mend strained relations with Washington after a difficult period.

South Africa n President Cyril Ramaphosa is reportedly preparing to appoint Roelf Meyer as the country's next ambassador to the United States . This move comes as Pretoria seeks to stabilize its relationship with Washington after a period of strained diplomatic ties. Meyer, a veteran political negotiator with extensive experience, is expected to replace Ebrahim Rasool in the role. Sources familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information, confirmed the impending appointment.

Meyer, 78, served as the constitutional affairs minister during the apartheid era and is widely recognized for his significant contributions to South Africa's democratic transition. He played a crucial role in negotiations that led to the end of White-minority rule, working closely with Ramaphosa and other leaders within the African National Congress to achieve a peaceful settlement. When contacted by Bloomberg, Meyer stated that he had no prior knowledge of the appointment, demonstrating the confidential nature of the selection process.

The anticipated appointment of Meyer signals a strategic effort by South Africa to navigate the complexities of its relationship with the United States. His experience and established relationships are expected to contribute to bridging the gap that has emerged during the previous years. Tensions between Pretoria and Washington have been notably high, particularly since the resurgence of Donald Trump's influence. Diplomatic relations were further complicated by Trump's repeated and unsubstantiated accusations that South Africa was persecuting White farmers and unlawfully seizing their land. These claims, coupled with differing views on international matters, put a strain on the relationship between the two nations.

The US government declared Rasool persona non grata in 2025, after he made critical comments about Trump's supporters, which led to significant diplomatic friction. Last week, Ramaphosa accepted the credentials of the newly appointed US envoy, Leo Brent Bozell, indicating a potential step toward improving the relations. Bozell met with Meyer in March, demonstrating a level of respect for Meyer's work. Zane Dangor, the director-general of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, confirmed that Ramaphosa has selected the next ambassador to Washington, though the identity of the person was kept secret at that time. Dangor emphasized the need for a candidate who is well-suited to the current environment, highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing the relationship between the two countries. The appointment of Meyer, a figure known for his negotiating skills and his role in establishing South Africa's democratic values, aligns with Ramaphosa's strategic approach.

Roelf Meyer's current role as a director of the In Transformation Initiative, a non-profit organization he co-founded, further underscores his qualifications for this key diplomatic position. The initiative focuses on promoting democratic transitions and conflict resolution, equipping him with the expertise necessary to manage the delicate diplomatic landscape. His experience in these areas will be valuable as he navigates the complex political and social dynamics that shape the bilateral relationship between South Africa and the United States.

The potential appointment highlights the importance that the South African government places on diplomatic relations with the United States, given the history of contentious interactions, especially during the previous years. Meyer’s experience and expertise in constitutional affairs and democratic transitions also align with the need to safeguard a strong foundation for future communication between the two countries. By appointing Meyer, Ramaphosa is positioning a seasoned and respected individual to lead diplomatic efforts, aiming to repair strained relations and pave the way for a more productive and mutually beneficial partnership. The move is seen as a crucial step towards rebuilding trust and ensuring a smoother path for cooperation on various global issues, ensuring South Africa’s position on the global stage





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