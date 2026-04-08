South Africa to Launch Groundbreaking HIV Prevention Injectable

South Africa is set to become the first country in Africa to introduce Lenacapavir, a twice-yearly HIV prevention injectable, offering a new hope in the fight against HIV/AIDS. This long-acting injectable targets high-risk groups and aims to reduce new infections, contributing to the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

The South Africa n government is poised to roll out a revolutionary HIV prevention injectable, Lenacapavir , offering a significant advancement in the fight against HIV / AIDS . This twice-yearly subcutaneous injection, branded as Sunlenca, has been officially registered by the South Africa n Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) on October 27, 2025, marking a historic moment as South Africa becomes the first country in Africa to authorize its use for HIV prevention.

This long-acting preventative medication is expected to substantially enhance the nation's efforts to reduce new HIV infections and move closer to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, in line with the Global AIDS Strategy for 2026-2030. The injectable is designed to offer a new choice for people who face challenges with existing HIV prevention methods and is particularly targeted at high-risk groups, including adolescent girls, young women, sex workers, and men who have sex with men. Foster Mohale, a spokesperson for the HIV Prevention Health Department, emphasized the injectable's potential to improve adherence to prevention methods, making it a crucial component of the country's integrated and people-centred HIV prevention strategy. The Department will be announcing the official launch of this game-changing initiative in the coming weeks, which will outline the phased implementation plan. \Lenacapavir's arrival in the country last week, specifically on a Thursday, has generated significant excitement within the healthcare community. The medication is not a vaccine but is considered one of the most promising HIV prevention advancements in recent years, with clinical trials demonstrating its remarkable effectiveness in nearly eliminating new infections. It is primarily intended for individuals at high risk of contracting HIV and weighing over 35 kg. The rollout of Lenacapavir represents a major step forward in providing people with more options for managing their health and potentially saving lives. The injectable is a potent tool in the fight against HIV, offering extended protection with just two doses administered yearly. The health officials are expected to make an official announcement regarding the launch date and specifics of how the program will be initiated. The launch is planned to be led by the President. This will include details for making this critical prevention measure available to those who need it most. The introduction of Lenacapavir aims to transform HIV prevention by providing an alternative to daily pills and improving adherence among the most vulnerable groups. The government anticipates that this innovative approach will contribute to achieving the national and global goals of reducing new HIV infections and eventually ending the AIDS epidemic. \The initiative is a cornerstone of the country's broader strategy to combat HIV/AIDS, integrating various prevention and treatment services to provide comprehensive care. This integrated approach ensures that the most vulnerable populations have access to the resources and support they need to stay healthy. The launch of Lenacapavir will be accompanied by comprehensive education and outreach programs designed to raise awareness about the new injectable and to encourage its adoption. The program will also encompass efforts to train healthcare professionals on proper administration, care and patient support and monitoring of potential side effects. The government is committed to ensuring that all aspects of this program are accessible to everyone, including those who live in remote areas or who face other barriers to healthcare. In addition to Lenacapavir, the government continues to invest in other HIV prevention and treatment strategies, such as providing access to antiretroviral therapy (ART) and promoting safe sex practices. This multi-pronged approach reflects the government's commitment to ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030. The South African government’s commitment to providing the best available HIV prevention resources means that there is a promising future for those at risk, particularly in high-risk groups. The new injection is a beacon of hope, bringing the country one step closer to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030





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