South Africa to Deploy Envoys on Migration as It and Kenya Deepen Economic Ties

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a diplomatic initiative to address migration through envoys across Africa and beyond, following talks with Kenya's President William Ruto. The two leaders also pushed for deeper economic integration and highlighted the importance of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has announced plans to deploy envoys across Africa and globally to address migration challenges, following direct discussions with Kenya n President William Ruto during a state visit.

This revelation emerged amid a broader diplomatic effort to strengthen economic ties between two of Africa's most influential economies. The bilateral talks at the Union Buildings highlighted concerns about migration, which Ramaphosa stressed are not unique to South Africa but a widespread continental issue. He noted that envoys will engage governments both within Africa and internationally, marking a rare public admission that migration has evolved into a diplomatic as well as domestic priority.

South Africa, long a proponent of African integration and free movement, now faces growing internal and external pressures regarding illegal migration and xenophobic tensions, exposing a disconnect between integration ideals and on-the-ground realities. During the visit, both leaders emphasized deeper economic integration, streamlined people movement, robust regional value chains, and enhanced cooperation under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola underscored the distinction between illegal migration and xenophobia, asserting that South Africans are generally welcoming and committed to continental collaboration. The six memoranda of understanding signed-covering trade facilitation, maritime cooperation, technical education, gender equality, arts, culture, and sport-were overshadowed by sustained focus on dismantling trade barriers, boosting investment, and promoting industrialization.

Kenya remains South Africa's largest East African trading partner and a crucial investment destination, while Nairobi serves as a strategic gateway to East Africa for South African banks, retailers, and telecom firms. Both presidents framed their economies as complementary rather than competitive, with Ramaphosa lauding Kenya's regional gateway status and Ruto highlighting natural economic synergies. Bilateral trade rose from $590 million in 2024 to $650 million in 2025.

Ruto also praised the visa-free regime between the two nations, citing a 58,000 increase in Kenyan arrivals in 2025 and a nearly 19% growth in Kenyan tourism to South Africa since visa requirements were eased. The overarching challenge, acknowledged by both leaders, is moving beyond rhetoric to operationalize AfCFTA, remove tariff and non-tariff barriers, and achieve a more balanced, mutually beneficial economic partnership.

Migration remains politically sensitive, but both governments insist that managed people movement is vital for sustained economic growth across the continent





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Migration South Africa Kenya Cyril Ramaphosa William Ruto African Continental Free Trade Area Diplomacy Economic Integration Afcfta

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