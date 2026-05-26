South Africa to Announce 2026 World Cup Squad in Presidential Ceremony

Coach Hugo Broos will name South Africa's 26‑man World Cup squad on Wednesday at a ceremony attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa and SAFA officials, with team opening against Mexico in June 2026.

South Africa 's national football team, affectionately known as Bafana Bafana, is on the brink of unveiling its 26‑man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to kick off on June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico .

The national coach, Hugo Broos, will make the formal announcement on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria. The event will bring together the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, the SAFA president Danny Jordaan, and senior government officials, underscoring the significance of the World Cup for the country and its supporters.

The revelation of player names is expected to be hotly debated among fans and pundits alike, especially around key positions that could shape the team's fortunes. A major point of contention will be the fate of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who has been in solid form domestically and could provide a defensive backbone for the squad.

In addition to the selection of a reliable presence between the posts, coach Broos will need to decide which creative and attacking options to trust on the world stage. South Africa will open the tournament with a memorable clash against the host nation, Mexico, at Estadio Azteca on Monday, June 11.

If they can secure a victory in that high‑profile match, the team will then move on to face South Korea and the Czech Republic as part of Group A, a lineup that promises exciting competition. This will be South Africa's first appearance at a World Cup in 12 years, and the squad's performance could ignite a new era of football in the country.

Fans across the nation are eagerly awaiting the announcement, which will provide not only a list of names but also a glimpse into Coach Broos's tactical approach and his confidence in the squad's ability to compete in the world's biggest footballing event. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, offering an extended campaign that will test the squad's depth and endurance





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