South Africa: Thoko Didiza Sets Stage for Ramaphosa Impeachment Inquiry Following Landmark Court Ruling

Speaker Thoko Didiza unveils immediate steps to establish an impeachment inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa after a Constitutional Court ruling, including re-publishing the 2022 report and forming a multi-party committee, as political and legal complexities unfold.

As political pressure intensifies on Speaker Thoko Didiza to act on the Constitutional Court ’s ruling from Friday, which mandates the establishment of an impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa , she has laid out a plan of action.

The first step involves the immediate re-publication of the 2022 Section 89 report in the Parliamentary journals, followed by its delivery to the president. Once the inquiry is officially launched, Didiza will be responsible for setting the timelines for the impeachment committee’s investigation. According to the house rules, Didiza must assemble a committee that includes representatives from all 18 political parties in the National Assembly.

She will also determine the committee’s composition, potentially making it one of the largest ever formed in Parliament. Additionally, Parliament will need to amend the rule that was previously deemed unconstitutional by the apex court, a rule that allowed the African National Congress majority to obstruct an impeachment inquiry in 2022.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, clarified that the speaker will forward the Constitutional Court’s judgment to the National Assembly’s Sub-Committee on the Review of Rules for further action, including amending the necessary rules in line with the court’s directives. Parliament also stated that Didiza will oversee the procedural arrangements for the committee, deciding on its schedule and the duration of its work.

However, it is important to note that the findings of the committee will not be legally binding on the National Assembly when it comes to the final vote on whether to impeach the president. The impeachment process is expected to be contentious, with significant opposition and support splitting sharply along party lines. Legal experts have warned that the process could take months, given the complexity of the allegations against Ramaphosa and the procedural hurdles involved.

The ANC has also signaled that it may challenge the court's ruling, further complicating the path ahead. Analysts suggest that Didiza’s role in this process will be closely scrutinized, as her decisions could press the political tide in either direction. As the country watches, the next few weeks will likely see a surge in political maneuvering, with parties positioning themselves in anticipation of the committee’s proceedings





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Thoko Didiza Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment Inquiry Constitutional Court South African Parliament

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