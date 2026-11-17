South Africa reached 287 for 4 before captain Temba Bavuma retired hurt on 49 with a right calf injury and rain wiped out the final two sessions of Day Three against Bangladesh at the Wanderers.

South Africa ended Day Three of the first Test against Bangladesh on 287 for 4 after rain and a severe highveld thunderstorm wiped out the afternoon and evening sessions at the Wanderers on Tuesday.

The Proteas trail Bangladesh by 14 runs with six wickets in hand. Ryan Rickelton was unbeaten on 56 and Kagiso Rabada was on 5 when play was called off early. Incessant rain and hail hit Johannesburg just as the players were due to return to the middle. Because of the washout, the whole day's narrative was packed into a chaotic morning session that swung the contest sharply back in Bangladesh's favour.

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South Africa Morning Collapse

South Africa resumed on their overnight total of 287 for 4. Marques Ackerman had earlier made a career-best 157. The hosts initially appeared set to cruise past Bangladesh's first-innings mark. Captain Temba Bavuma and wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton calmly added 79 runs for the fifth wicket.

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However, the complexion of the innings changed abruptly when Bavuma, just one run short of a composed half-century on 49, pulled up with right calf discomfort. He was forced to retire hurt. Bavuma had been batting steadily before he attempted to jog between the wickets. After one over, the pain compelled him to leave the field with his score unchanged at 49.

Medical staff treated his right calf on the pitch before he departed. Bangladesh pounced immediately once the second new ball was taken. In a lethal 17-ball burst before lunch, the tourists' seamers ripped through the lower-middle order to claim three wickets for just 15 runs. Taskin Ahmed, who finished with 2 for 88, sparked the slide by finding the outside edges of the bats of Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen in successive overs.

Mulder fell for a two-ball duck, edging a wide delivery to wicketkeeper Litton Das. Jansen followed for 8, playing a reckless shot against the same bowler and edging to Das as well. Moments later, Hasan Mahmud, who finished with 4 for 72 despite visibly struggling with a sore right elbow that had forced him off the field earlier in the morning, returned to remove Simon Harmer for 1 just before the interval.

Harmer prodded at a ball he likely should have left alone and was caught by Das in the next over. Das pouched all three edges cleanly behind the stumps to take his tally to five catches for the innings, having also taken a sixth catch in the match earlier. The three wickets in quick succession gave Bangladesh ascendancy during a pivotal phase of the day.

Rickelton Battles Through Chaos

At the other end, Rickelton observed the collapse unfold after reaching his fifty-six from 106 balls. He struck six fours during his innings and benefited from two dropped chances. Litton Das dropped him on the first ball of his innings late on the second day. Rickelton survived a second chance on 30 when debutant Mahfijul Robin missed a simple low catch at short cover off the spin of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

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When the storms closed in, Rickelton remained unbeaten on a crucial 56 alongside Rabada on 5. The dismissal of Marques Ackerman 35 minutes before stumps on the second day appears to be a major turning point. Ackerman went after a short ball from Hasan, and if he had not done so, he would likely have resumed on Tuesday morning. That earlier loss significantly altered the outlook for the South African innings and the team's position in the match.

His attacking approach brought occasional mistakes, but the Proteas are expected to develop his decision-making without taking away the freedom that makes him dangerous. With two full sessions lost to the weather, time is now the biggest factor heading into Day Four. South Africa will look to Rickelton and the tail to erase the remaining 14-run deficit early on Wednesday morning and push for a quick-fire lead.

Proteas Face Critical Day Four

Spearhead Kagiso Rabada believes the Proteas attack failed to build enough pressure on the Bangladeshi batters, allowing the tourists to post a healthy 327 for 6 on the opening day. Rabada admitted the Proteas now have to fight. Depending on whether Bavuma can return to the crease, South Africa may find themselves scrapping for a lead that could prove inconsequential. Alternatively, they might hand the first-innings lead to the tourists, providing a psychological advantage to Bangladesh.

The team must now decide whether to play for the lead or attack, knowing the captain's fitness is the deciding factor.