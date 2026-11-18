New WHO data reveals 235000 TB cases and 53000 deaths in South Africa for 2025. Analysis of the decline in incidence versus stubborn mortality rates and HIV links.

The World Health Organization reported that an estimated 235,000 people contracted tuberculosis in South Africa in 2025. During the same year, approximately 53,000 individuals lost their lives to the infectious disease. These figures represent a significant shift in the epidemiological landscape of the country, highlighting a divergence between declining infection rates and persistent mortality challenges.

Incidence Decline Outpaces Mortality Reduction

The incidence rate of tuberculosis in South Africa has experienced a substantial downward trajectory over the last decade. Since 2015, the rate of new cases has declined by 63%. However, the reduction in fatal outcomes has not kept pace with this progress. Over the identical ten-year period, the absolute number of annual deaths attributable to tuberculosis has decreased by only 19%. This discrepancy suggests that while fewer people are acquiring the disease, those who do contract it face a higher likelihood of fatality compared to previous years.

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Critical Interplay Between TB and HIV Status

The South African tuberculosis epidemic remains deeply intertwined with the human immunodeficiency virus. The data indicates that among the 235,000 individuals who fell ill with tuberculosis in 2025, an estimated 139,000 were living with HIV. Furthermore, the burden of mortality is disproportionately borne by this co-infected population. Of the 53,000 total tuberculosis deaths recorded, just over half, specifically 27,000 fatalities, occurred in individuals with HIV. This concentration of risk underscores the critical need for integrated care models that address both conditions simultaneously.

Discrepancies Between WHO and Thembisa Estimates

There are notable variations in how different organizations estimate the scale of the outbreak. The World Health Organization's incidence figures are substantially lower than those produced by Thembisa, the leading mathematical model for HIV and tuberculosis in South Africa. Thembisa estimated that 306,000 people aged 15 and older fell ill with tuberculosis in 2025. However, the mortality estimates from both entities align closely. Both the World Health Organization and Thembisa estimated 53,000 tuberculosis deaths in 2025 for the 15-and-older demographic. These model-based estimates are more than double the numbers reported by Stats SA, which relies on counts from death notifications rather than statistical modeling.

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The Myth of Resolved Undiagnosed Cases

Historical concerns regarding the large number of undiagnosed tuberculosis cases, often termed missing cases, appear to be diminishing if the lower estimates are accurate. The number of diagnosed cases annually has hovered around 200,000. With the World Health Organization's current estimate of 235,000 actual cases, the gap between diagnosed and total cases is approximately 35,000. This is a dramatic reduction from estimates just five years ago, which suggested over 100,000 missing cases. Nevertheless, experts warn against declaring the diagnostic gap closed. The World Health Organization itself noted a 95% uncertainty interval ranging from 148,000 to 342,000 cases, indicating significant potential for underestimation.

Clinical Gaps and Global Context of TB Response

Significant gaps remain in the clinical management of tuberculosis symptoms in the public sector. Many patients presenting with classic symptoms such as persistent cough, night sweats, fatigue, chest pain, fever, or unexplained weight loss are not offered immediate testing. Addressing this diagnostic delay is considered one of the most effective strategies for controlling the epidemic. Globally, the World Health Organization reported 10.6 million new tuberculosis cases and 1.1 million deaths in 2025. Only 8.4 million of the global cases were diagnosed, leaving 2.2 million individuals either undiagnosed or unreported. World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that while the decline in cases is encouraging, governments must protect essential funding and expand access to services to prevent further preventable deaths.