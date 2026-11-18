South Africa's health department is expanding HPV vaccination, screening and treatment under a 2026-2030 strategy requiring an additional R3.42 billion, after 8,382 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2024.

South Africa is stepping up efforts to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem by 2030, after 8,382 women were diagnosed with the disease in 2024.

The Department of Health announced the push on World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, 17 November 2026, saying about one woman dies from cervical cancer every 67 minutes. The department said cervical cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among South African women, even though it is largely preventable. It described the diagnosis and death figures as evidence of the urgent need to strengthen prevention, early detection, treatment and follow-up care.

Also read South Africa Re-elected to ITU Council for 2027-2030 Term

Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy 2026-2030

Its Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy 2026-2030 is aligned with the World Health Organization 90-70-90 targets. These call for vaccinating 90% of girls against human papillomavirus by age 15, screening 70% of women at ages 35 and 45, and ensuring 90% of women diagnosed with cervical disease receive appropriate treatment. HPV vaccination remains central to the prevention strategy.

Advertisement

During the February-March 2026 school vaccination campaign, 428,395 girls in Grades 5 to 7 received the HPV vaccine, achieving 90.6% campaign coverage, with six provinces exceeding 90%. The school-based programme began in 2014 and later moved from two doses to a single dose, which the department expected to improve efficiency. Girls aged nine in private schools were also included, and plans were underway to reach out-of-school girls, including those who missed previous campaigns.

Screening and treatment services are being expanded, with pilot programmes at Ceza Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal and Mofolo Community Health Centre in Gauteng. The department said screenings at Ceza increased from 869 to 1,086 between April and September 2026, compared with the same period in 2025. At Mofolo, screenings rose from 431 to 1,266. Departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale said the early results showed the potential of strengthened patient pathways, active follow-up and targeted service delivery to improve screening uptake.

HPV DNA Testing and Treatment Expansion

The department is also widening HPV DNA testing in all provinces and working with partners such as the Clinton Health Access Initiative and Unitaid. In September 2026, 201 thermal ablation devices and 24 LLETZ machines were secured to help increase treatment capacity and bring services closer to communities, particularly in underserved areas, Mohale said. The 2026 National Cervical Cancer Investment Case estimates that an additional R3.42 billion will be needed between 2027/28 and 2029/30 to achieve the WHO targets.

Current services cost about R3.1 billion a year, and roughly 77% went to treating invasive cancer. The department said the accelerated investment could help prevent approximately 19,500 cervical cancer cases and 15,900 deaths over 15 years. Mohale said the statistics highlighted the urgent need to strengthen prevention, early detection, treatment and follow-up care.

Advertisement

He said that through sustained leadership, strong partnerships and collective action, South Africa can eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem and save thousands of lives in the years ahead. The department called on all South Africans to support cervical cancer prevention efforts by encouraging HPV vaccination, promoting regular screening and helping women access timely care.