South Africa Survives Nervy Chase to Beat Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa's Annerie Dercksen delivered a standout performance, anchoring the innings with a brilliant 52 off 35 balls. The Proteas survived a nervy chase to beat Pakistan by two wickets in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup fixture in Birmingham, but turned what should have been a routine 127-run chase into an unnecessarily tense finish, having dismantled Pakistan with the ball.

South Africa survived a nervy chase to beat Pakistan by two wickets in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup fixture in Birmingham, but turned what should have been a routine 127-run chase into an unnecessarily tense finish, having dismantled Pakistan with the ball.

Annerie Dercksen's Player of the Match effort - a superb 52 off 35 - and Nadine de Klerk's 37 off 28 dragged the Proteas over the line in a match they needed to win to keep their tournament alive, but by captain Laura Wolvaardt's own admission, it was far less clinical than they would have liked. After scratching their way to 53‑2 in seven overs, the expected routine soon became relentless restlessness.

The score stalled on 76 when Marizanne Kapp and Dercksen fell in the space of five balls, for 10 and 52 respectively, and South Africa went from looking untidy to looking fragile as Pakistan's spinners dictated the terms, dragging the rate down and forcing increasingly awkward decisions. Chloe Tryon's departure made it 93‑5, and Kayla Reyneke followed at 107‑6 in the 15th over, each wicket tightening the air as every run began to feel heavier than it should.

Through the wobble, De Klerk became the anchor, picking off loose balls, sweeping anything drifting onto the pads and refusing to let the innings seize up entirely. Even so, the chase never fully settled. Sinalo Jafta fell at 125‑7, and when De Klerk herself departed three balls later at 126‑8, the finish line narrowed to a single stroke. It was a frustrating day at the office precisely because of how dominant South Africa had been earlier.

Kapp rallied from the get‑go, trapping Muneeba Ali leg before with the first ball of the match before clean‑bowling Gull Feroza to leave Pakistan 3‑2 inside the opening over. Lovely way to start the game with a wicket on the first ball, Wolvaardt said. Kappie was excellent and Shimmy was great today. So nice to have them bowling in tandem and up front to set up the innings.

Shabnim Ismail played the role of run‑rate husher rather than aggressor, keeping her end miserly and ensuring the pressure never eased. The next mistake arrived when Ayabonga Khaka drew Natalia Pervaiz into chopping onto her stumps, feet rooted as if planted in concrete. Having lost 4-14 inside the first four overs, Pakistan needed something resembling a partnership, but their innings lurched further into the abyss just 14 balls later.

Iram Javed drilled a cover‑drive to mid‑off, where De Klerk recovered sharply from a misfield to capitalise on communication chaos. Javed had committed, Rameen Shamim was ball‑watching, and by the time she set off, De Klerk's throw bounced perfectly into Sinalo Jafta's gloves with Shamim short of her ground. Moments later, Javed herself was run out attempting a single her partner never committed to, Kayla Reyneke's direct hit deepening the collapse to 33‑6.

Ismail's return spell earned her another wicket, Sune Luus taking a sharp catch at backward point. At halfway Pakistan were 47‑7, and by the end of the 10th over they were 50‑8. It looked as though South Africa would erase the memory of their 65‑run defeat to Australia by simply eliminating the possibility of that margin occurring, but captain Fatima Sana and Tuba Hassan had other ideas.

Sana gritted out a half‑century as the pair added 71 for the ninth wicket, much to South Africa's frustration. We knew Fatima was still in there, so we thought our best shot was to have her off strike for as long as we could, Wolvaardt said. She's played some innings against us where she's whacked us a lot more than today. We probably could have executed a little better at the death, but she batted pretty well.

South Africa were ultimately relieved to be chasing 127, and Wolvaardt was quick to highlight Dercksen's impact. To have a batter like Annerie at three - whether it's 11-1 or 111-1 - she tends to take the game on, she said. Looking ahead to India, she added: The pitch was quite slow today with a lot of spin. It'll be similar in Manchester and India have world-class spinners. We'll take some learnings from Dercky's innings and go from there





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South Africa Pakistan ICC Women's T20 World Cup Annerie Dercksen Nadine De Klerk Laura Wolvaardt

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