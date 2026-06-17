South Africa Survive Scare to Beat Pakistan by Two Wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa edged past Pakistan in a tense encounter, with Annerie Dercksen's fifty and a late collapse making for a dramatic finish in Birmingham.

South Africa survived a nerve-wracking chase to beat Pakistan by two wickets in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Birmingham, turning what should have been a routine pursuit into a dramatic finish.

After dismantling Pakistan for just 127 runs with a brilliant bowling display, the Proteas seemed poised for a comfortable victory. However, a spirited fightback from Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana and Tuba Hassan, who added a crucial 71-run partnership for the ninth wicket, turned the game on its head. South Africa's chase began shakily, losing early wickets, but Annerie Dercksen's composed half-century and Nadine de Klerk's late assault eventually guided them home with two wickets in hand.

The win kept South Africa's tournament hopes alive after their heavy defeat to Australia earlier in the week. Marizanne Kapp set the tone for South Africa with a fiery opening spell, claiming three wickets inside the first two overs. She trapped Muneeba Ali leg before with the first ball of the match and clean-bowled Gull Feroza later in the over, reducing Pakistan to 3 for 2.

Kapp then returned to remove Ayesha Zafar, also lbw, after the batter had struck a boundary off the previous delivery. Shabnim Ismail provided excellent support, bowling tight lines and maintaining pressure, while Ayabonga Khaka forced an error from Natalia Pervaiz, who chopped onto her stumps. Pakistan's innings lurched from crisis to crisis as Iram Javed and Rameen Shamim were run out in a mix-up, and Javed later fell to a direct hit from Kayla Reyneke.

At 50 for 8 in the 11th over, South Africa looked set to wrap up the innings quickly, but Fatima Sana and Tuba Hassan staged a remarkable recovery. Sana, batting with composure, struck a half-century off 52 balls, while Hassan contributed a gritty 22, frustrating the South African bowlers with their resilient stand. Chasing a modest 128, South Africa's top order faltered against Pakistan's disciplined bowling.

Laura Wolvaardt fell early, run out by a sharp piece of fielding, and Sune Luus followed soon after, leaving the Proteas at 27 for 2. Kapp was dismissed for a duck, caught behind off Sadia Iqbal, and Chloe Tryon fell cheaply too, leaving South Africa reeling at 58 for 4. Dercksen then anchored the innings with a mature 52 off 35 balls, hitting seven boundaries and showing excellent temperament under pressure.

She found support from de Klerk, who smashed 37 off 28, including two sixes, as the pair added 65 runs for the fifth wicket. When Dercksen fell with 12 runs still needed, the equation became tense, but de Klerk held his nerve alongside the lower order to seal the victory with four balls to spare.

The win was a crucial one for South Africa, keeping their semifinal hopes alive in the tournament, while Pakistan, despite their brave fight, were left to rue a batting collapse that undermined their efforts





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Women's T20 World Cup South Africa Vs Pakistan Annerie Dercksen Marizanne Kapp Fatima Sana

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