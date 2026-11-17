South Africa's foreign ministry met Nigeria's high commissioner to convey concerns over his public criticism of officials, deepening tensions between Africa's two largest economies.

South Africa summoned Nigeria's high commissioner on Tuesday to convey Pretoria's concern over his public criticism of South African officials, a dispute that has added to tensions between Africa's two largest economies.

South Africa Summons Nigerian High Commissioner

Zane Dangor, director-general of international relations and co-operation, met Olufemi Adewumi Fani-Kayode in Pretoria. The meeting followed the envoy's accusation that the South African presidency deliberately excluded his delegation from a livestream of a credentials ceremony hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Fani-Kayode is Nigeria's first substantive envoy to South Africa in four years. He formally began his duties on October 30.

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According to Dirco, Dangor raised South Africa's concerns about events following the presentation of the high commissioner's letters of credence to Ramaphosa, as well as subsequent remarks the envoy made on social media. During the meeting, the director-general conveyed South Africa's concern regarding events that transpired following the presentation of the high commissioner's letters of credence to his excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as subsequent remarks made on social media, Dirco said in a statement.

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Dangor also cited article 41 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. That provision requires diplomats to conduct official business with the host government through its foreign ministry. Dangor emphasised that official communication should take place through established diplomatic channels, including Dirco. The latest dispute comes as Pretoria and Abuja seek to manage tensions that escalated earlier this year after xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals and anti-immigrant protests in South Africa.

Diplomatic Talks Following Migrant Violence

In July, international relations minister Ronald Lamola travelled to Abuja as Ramaphosa's special envoy to meet a Nigerian delegation. Both governments agreed to lower inflammatory rhetoric and strengthen diplomatic engagement. The talks followed weeks of protests and violence targeting migrants and their businesses. Nigeria sought assurances over the safety of its citizens in South Africa.

Abuja also raised concerns about compensation for property losses and called for greater protection of Nigerians living in the country. South Africa, in turn, raised concerns about alleged criminal activity involving some Nigerian nationals. It insisted that law enforcement action should target individuals rather than entire communities. Both governments condemned xenophobia and agreed that criminality should be addressed through the law rather than vigilante violence.

Dispute Over Presidential Livestream Footage

The November dispute centres on Fani-Kayode's claim that Nigeria was the only delegation whose introduction and remarks were excluded from the presidency's livestream of the November 13 credentials ceremony in Pretoria. The presidency and the SABC rejected his account. They said the broadcaster operates independently and that footage of the envoy's address was subsequently made available. The disagreement escalated into a public exchange between the Nigerian High Commission and presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

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Both sides accused the other of misrepresenting events. Fani-Kayode described the ceremony in a social media post. It was a great and historic morning today at the South African Presidential Guest House in Pretoria where I had the honor and privilege of presenting my letters of credence to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, he wrote. Dirco said South Africa remained committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with Nigeria.

It also said it would maintain constructive diplomatic engagement based on African solidarity and mutual respect. The meeting between Dangor and Fani-Kayode took place on Tuesday. Footage showed Nigeria's high commissioner before his meeting with the Dirco director-general. The two countries are Africa's largest economies, and their relationship carries significant weight across the continent.