South African Treasury confirms sugar levy job loss figures are econometric models, not audited counts. Wesbound study assumptions drive 16,621 estimate.

South Africa's National Treasury has clarified that the widely cited figure of 16,621 jobs lost due to the Health Promotion Levy is a modelled estimate, not an audited count of actual layoffs. This correction addresses long-standing claims by the sugar industry that the tax caused massive employment collapses. The clarification establishes that the number represents a hypothetical scenario rather than verified worker redundancies.

Modelled Data Versus Audited Employment

The National Treasury confirmed that the 16,621 figure originates from a report prepared by economic consulting firm Wesbound for the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac). This report used a computable general equilibrium model to estimate economic activity. The model compared the actual economy against a hypothetical scenario where the levy did not exist. Consequently, the figure reflects projected differences in employment based on assumptions about consumer behavior and demand.

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Treasury spokespersons stated they are not aware of any independently verified employment data demonstrating that exactly 16,621 individuals lost their jobs directly because of the tax. The agency emphasized that the estimate depends entirely on the assumptions used to construct the two economic scenarios. It does not identify specific workers who were retrenched nor does it prove the levy was the sole cause of employment changes in the affected industries.

Nedlac Methodology And Technical Scrutiny

Nedlac confirmed that the estimate was derived using the econometric model presented in the Wesbound study. The council noted that the study was presented to and approved by the relevant Nedlac task team. However, Nedlac has not undertaken a separate review to verify actual job losses attributable to the Health Promotion Levy. The organization advises that the figure should be understood strictly as an estimate arising from the study.

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During the Nedlac process, the Treasury raised technical questions regarding the methodology, assumptions, and supporting data used in the Wesbound assessment. Despite these inquiries, the Treasury has not commissioned a separate post-implementation study to establish the levy's actual employment impact. The government maintains that policy decisions regarding the levy were not based on any single study but on the totality of available evidence.

Economic Impact Breakdown And Scope

The Wesbound assessment, dated 27 November 2020, estimated that by 2019, employment across the economy was 16,621 jobs lower than in the hypothetical scenario without the levy. The report also calculated a cumulative reduction of approximately R2.05-billion in gross domestic product. These figures encompass the wider economic effects modelled by the study, including potential impacts on jobs in other sectors linked to the sugar and beverage industries through supply chains.

Specific sector breakdowns in the assessment estimated 9,711 fewer jobs in sugarcane farming and milling. Additionally, the study estimated 1,104 fewer jobs in the sugar-sweetened beverage industry. The overall figure of 16,621 includes these direct effects along with broader indirect economic linkages. The sugar industry continues to argue that the levy has harmed growers, millers, and workers, frequently citing this number as primary evidence.

Independent Research And Policy Context

A separate study by researchers associated with Priceless at the University of the Witwatersrand examined employment data before and after the introduction of the levy. This research offers different conclusions regarding the tax's impact on employment. The Health Promotion Levy was introduced in April 2018 and is charged on the sugar content of sugary drinks. Its intended purpose was to reduce consumption by encouraging manufacturers to reformulate products.

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Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has been involved in various budget policy statements where such economic metrics are reviewed. The clarification from the Treasury ensures that public discourse distinguishes between econometric projections and verified labor market outcomes. This distinction is critical for understanding the real-world effects of public health taxation on South Africa's agricultural and manufacturing sectors.