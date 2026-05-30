South Africa Struggles to Boost Local Pharma Production Amid Foreign Investor Conditions

Minister Parks Tau outlines challenges in localizing pharmaceutical production as foreign investors impose conditions favoring their own industries, while local procurement shares decline and successes like Biovac expand.

South Africa 's trade and industry minister Parks Tau has highlighted the challenges of localizing pharmaceutical production while attracting foreign investment. During a stakeholder engagement, Tau noted that Western investors often impose conditions that undermine local manufacturing goals.

For instance, a European Union company offered funding to Cape Town-based Biovac but required the use of European products, effectively using investment to promote their own industrialization. This practice conflicts with South Africa's aim to boost local procurement and reindustrialization. Tau emphasized that pharmaceuticals are a top priority for local production, yet importers frequently win public sector tenders. The government accounts for about 70 percent of pharmaceutical procurement, according to the trade association Pharmisa.

Tau stated that South Africa wants investment that supports localisation and transformation, but some investors reject these terms. He argued that it is unfair for investors to demand that South Africa use their companies while opposing localisation. The minister also highlighted successes, such as Biovac, a black-owned public-private partnership that has become a world-class vaccine manufacturer. With funding from development finance institutions, Biovac is expanding its Cape Town facility to produce up to 40 million vaccines for global export.

Tau mentioned the clean trade and investment partnership with the EU, which is yielding investments in clean energy and pharmaceuticals. These projects benefit provinces like the Cape provinces and support green hydrogen ambitions. Biovac CEO Morena Makhoana revealed that the company is developing four products for organizations like UNICEF and Gavi, in addition to supplying vaccines locally. This expansion aims to increase exports.

However, Aspen executive Stavros Nicolaou, chair of Pharmisa, noted a decline in local procurement from 55 percent to 14 percent in some categories over 12 years. He stressed the need to fix domestic demand before seeking foreign buyers. He pointed out that in 2008, local awards were at 92 percent but have dropped to 22 percent, and value fell from 71 percent to 24 percent.

Neel Andhee-Shah from AstraZeneca acknowledged that local manufacturing support is crucial but noted that some specialized products, like cancer treatments and injectables, cannot be easily produced locally due to their complexity. He argued that a balance is needed, allowing access to global innovation while supporting local industry. The pharmaceuticals sector remains a key battleground for South Africa's reindustrialisation efforts, with tensions between attracting foreign capital and fostering domestic production.

The government's procurement power, accounting for an estimated 70 percent of the market, gives it significant leverage, but the persistence of import awards undermines local manufacturers. Tau's comments underscore a broader struggle to reconcile investment incentives with localisation policies, as foreign investors often bring strings attached that prioritize their own industrial bases. The experience of Biovac shows that with targeted funding and partnerships, localisation can succeed, but scaling up requires a consistent policy framework and a shift in procurement practices.

The decline in local procurement shares cited by Nicolaou highlights the urgency of reversing the trend. Meanwhile, global pharma companies argue that certain high-tech medications must remain imported due to production constraints, suggesting that a hybrid approach may be necessary. Ultimately, the path forward involves tough negotiations with investors, strengthening local capabilities, and ensuring that public procurement supports domestic industry without sacrificing access to essential medicines





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