A nationwide audit of state-owned housing exposes widespread illegal occupation and cigarette smuggling, revealing systemic failures in asset management and accountability.

A comprehensive audit of state-owned housing in South Africa has uncovered a severe crisis of mismanagement, revealing that numerous government residences are being illegally occupied and used for criminal activities. Public Works Portfolio Committee Chairperson Carol Phiri highlighted that these state assets are frequently harboring illicit operations, including widespread cigarette smuggling. The findings underscore a deep systemic failure in the stewardship of public property following decades of neglect. The government currently owns more than 6,000 houses intended for government officials, yet critical questions persist regarding who is actually occupying these residences. There are also serious concerns about whether these properties are being illegally rented out for private profit rather than serving their designated public purpose. This lack of transparency has allowed unoccupied properties to fall into the hands of individuals exploiting the void in oversight.

Nationwide Audit Mechanism and Asset Register Gaps

Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson has ordered a nationwide audit to establish the current occupants of these properties and assess the overall state of property management. The audit aims to rectify a situation where the government lacks a proper state asset register, a deficit that has existed since the dawn of democracy thirty-two years ago. Carol Phiri noted that this absence of a centralized register has led to a complete loss of track regarding state houses, farms, and buildings across the country. The lack of basic oversight mechanisms has created an environment where illegal occupation can thrive without immediate detection. The initiative requires establishing a clear record of who is residing in each of the 6,000 properties and verifying the legality of their stay. This foundational step is crucial for any subsequent recovery or management strategy to be effective in the current political landscape.

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Illicit Activities in Musina and Cross-Border Smuggling

Carol Phiri, who hails from Musina, a key port of entry in South Africa, highlighted that many state houses in her area are specifically harboring illegal activities. She pointed out that these properties are being used for illicit cigarette smuggling, a trade often linked to cross-border criminal networks. Both illegal immigrants and South Africans are taking advantage of unoccupied and unmaintained state properties to facilitate these operations. In some instances, occupants have illegally extended the buildings to create larger business areas and sublet rooms for additional income. These illicit operations are reportedly operating directly opposite police stations, demonstrating a brazen disregard for law enforcement presence. The proximity to law enforcement agencies underscores the depth of the corruption and the complicity of officials connected to these properties. This specific detail highlights how state assets are being weaponized for profit by individuals with various levels of influence.

Failure of Operation Bring Back and Recovery Efforts

Conducting the audit and subsequent recovery is a massive undertaking requiring human capacity across all nine provinces and local municipalities. Phiri explained that government departments that were allocated houses but no longer use them must return them, but there is currently no system to facilitate this handover. The previous attempt to recover these properties, known as Operation Bring Back, has yielded severely limited results despite significant financial investment. Departmental contracts worth nearly R240 million were utilized for this initiative, yet it only recovered 20 out of 1,285 potential properties. The failure of this operation was attributed to a severe lack of human resources and leadership capacity. Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala and Minister Macpherson attempted the operation for a month before halting it due to these insurmountable logistical challenges. The low success rate indicates that ad-hoc interventions are insufficient to address the scale of the mismanagement.

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Financial Expenditure and Property Management Entity Issues

Accountability regarding property maintenance is also severely lacking within the department, as revealed by recent financial data. The department reportedly spent nearly R40 million on maintenance in the 2025/2026 financial year, yet expenditure information was only available for 108 properties. This lack of detailed financial reporting makes it nearly impossible to verify where funds were allocated or how effectively they were used. Carol Phiri heavily criticized the Property Management Trading Entity, describing it as being in disarray due to poor management and human resource deficits. The situation was exacerbated by the recent resignation of its manager, leaving a leadership vacuum in a critical administrative role. The entity's inability to function effectively has further complicated efforts to maintain and secure state-owned assets across the nation.

Future Management Strategies and Internal Staffing Needs

The committee is now urging the Minister to fill administrative gaps with permanent internal staff rather than relying on external auditors or short-term contracts. Phiri stressed that continuous, everyday management is essential to resolving the crisis, warning that short-term plans will not suffice to bring the state's property portfolio back under control. The reliance on temporary measures has proven ineffective, as demonstrated by the failure of previous recovery operations. Establishing a robust internal team with dedicated resources is seen as the only viable path to long-term stability. This shift in strategy aims to create a sustainable framework for monitoring, maintaining, and recovering state assets. The ultimate goal is to prevent future misuse and ensure that government properties serve their intended public functions without being exploited for criminal activities.