Rassie Erasmus outlines Springboks back-row strategies ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Analysis of Paul de Villiers, Franco Mostert, and emerging talents shaping the squad for the Australian campaign.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus is methodically constructing the core back-row units for the Springboks' ambitious quest to retain the Webb Ellis Cup in Australia during the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The initial trajectory of this selection process has become apparent through the recent roster decisions made for the final match of the Nations Championship series against France. Erasmus has clearly identified banned player Jasper Wiese as his primary candidate for the number eight jersey, signaling a long-term dependency on Wiese's specific skill set within the engine room of the squad.

Strategic Selection for Nations Championship Final

The most telling indicator of Erasmus's future planning was his decision to start Paul de Villiers at number eight in Sunday's high-stakes Nations Championship final. This tactical choice was necessitated by the absence of senior leadership and physical presence, specifically the injury to established captain Pieter-Steph du Toit. To compensate for du Toit's absence, Cameron Hanekom was shifted from his usual position to cover the blindside flank, creating a necessary void at the back of the scrum that fell to de Villiers.

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This lineup adjustment demonstrates the coach's willingness to elevate younger or less experienced players when critical personnel are unavailable. The inclusion of lock Franco Mostert on the bench alongside debutant Emmanuel Tshituka further illustrates this depth strategy. Mostert's versatility allows him to cover flank, while Tshituka serves as a direct, like-for-like replacement for du Toit, ensuring the squad maintains its physical integrity despite significant absenteeism from key starters.

Emerging Talents and Versatile Squad Depth

Paul de Villiers has established himself as a formidable force in Test rugby this season, consistently featuring in the national team's match twenty-three squad. His rapid rise has been recognized globally, with nominations for World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year award reflecting his impact. Erasmus's decision to trust de Villiers and Hanekom with positional switches during a trophy-contending match underscores the high regard in which he holds these athletes.

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Emmanuel Tshituka's Test debut in this critical fixture highlights the coach's intent to integrate versatile athletes into the core squad. The presence of twenty-year-old Riley Norton on tour, following a standout performance against the Barbarians in June, places him firmly in the conversation for future call-ups. Norton's versatility mirrors that of de Villiers, Hanekom, and Tshituka, suggesting that the coach is prioritizing multi-position capability in the back row for the upcoming World Cup cycle.

Injuries and Suspensions Shape Experimental Phase

The current experimentation is largely driven by circumstance, as the Springboks navigate a period of limited availability for several established stars. Flanker Marco van Staden's suspension for this weekend's match and the ankle injury that ruled inside centre André Esterhuizen out of South Africa's final four Tests of 2026 provided Erasmus with the opportunity to test alternatives.

While these current selections highlight emerging options, the World Cup winners remain indispensable. Van Staden is still viewed as a key backup to hooker Malcolm Marx, and Esterhuizen retains his status as an ultimate hybrid player, with de Villiers also being considered for the number twelve jersey. This depth ensures that the team remains flexible and resilient against various tactical challenges in the weeks leading up to the global tournament.

Future Contenders and Injury Recovery Paths

Beyond the current squad dynamics, two-time world champion Kwagga Smith remains a significant factor in the back-row mix. Similarly, one-cap forward Ruan Venter's path has been complicated by a knee injury and subsequent surgery in May. This medical setback disrupted Erasmus's plans to fast-track the Lions flank-cum-lock into the Bok engine room for matches against England, Scotland, and Wales in July.

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Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen expressed strong confidence in Venter's return for February and his long-term prospects, but the soon-to-be twenty-four-year-old is currently positioned at the back of the queue for national selection. Other players like Deon Fourie and Ben-Jason Dixon are managing hamstring injuries and ongoing concussion symptoms, respectively, yet they could force their way back into contention with an injury-free run and regular game time for the Stormers.

The competitive nature of the squad is further illustrated by the omission of Cobus Wiese, Jasper's younger brother, from the second leg of the Nations Championship. Cobus, who started back-to-back Tests at number four four months ago, showed his ability to play flank and previously wore the number eight jersey against Georgia in July 2025, a selection that occurred ironically after Jasper Wiese received a suspension. This level of internal competition ensures that only the most prepared and versatile players will secure spots for the 2027 World Cup bid.