South Africa Special Voting Concludes Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa reports 1.4-million special votes cast before the 2026 local government elections, as officials warn against misinformation on social media.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has officially closed its two-day special voting procedure, with more than 1.4-million voters casting their ballots prior to the 2026 local government elections. This extended voting window, held from November 2 to November 3, enabled eligible citizens who faced barriers to attending standard polling stations to participate in the democratic process. The initiative included both designated voting locations and special home visit arrangements for those unable to travel.

Special Voting Statistics and Regional Breakdown

Electoral Commission of South Africa chairperson Mosotho Moepya confirmed the successful conclusion of the special voting period, highlighting the commission's effort to accommodate approximately 2.6-million approved voters who could not vote on the main election day. Preliminary data released by the commission indicates that exactly 1,425,942 citizens recorded their special votes during the two-day exercise. Of this total, 974,852 individuals cast their ballots at official voting stations, while 451,090 voted through the dedicated home visit program.

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Regional distribution of these votes reveals significant engagement across major provinces. Gauteng recorded the highest volume of special votes with 264,898 cast. KwaZulu-Natal followed closely with 208,846 votes, and the Eastern Cape reported 207,258 special votes. These figures demonstrate the operational capacity of the Electoral Commission of South Africa to manage logistical demands across diverse geographic areas.

Warnings Against Misinformation and Social Media

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo issued a stern warning to political parties and their supporters regarding the spread of unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. He stated that misleading social media posts are currently threatening the integrity of the local government elections. The commission's information integrity hub has identified a surge in attempts to undermine public confidence in the electoral process, particularly through digital platforms.

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Mamabolo noted that inflammatory pronouncements by some political parties have led supporters to post videos out of context. These clips often depict presiding officers and staff transferring special vote ballots after home visits or carrying boxes into main ballot boxes. Such actions are standard operating procedures, yet they have been misrepresented online to suggest irregularities or foul play.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa urges all citizens to verify the context and veracity of online content before sharing it. Mamabolo specifically advised against accepting social media posts at face value. He highlighted that the Real411 platform has registered 34 complaints involving misinformation, disinformation, incitement to violence, hate speech, and harassment. The dominant platforms for these complaints are X at 58.8%, followed by TikTok at 23.5%.

Addressing Prohibited Conduct and Criminal Behavior

Beyond digital misinformation, the commission has reported a sharp increase in prohibited conduct and criminal behavior linked to some political party supporters. Incidents include the intimidation of election officials, the disruption of voting processes, and the tampering with election materials. These actions violate the Municipal Electoral Act and undermine the security of the voting environment.

Specific incidents of criminal behavior have already triggered law enforcement responses. In Mpumalanga, a candidate contesting ward 30 in the Phake Rankahile voting district allegedly stormed a voting station and damaged electoral materials. Police have since arrested this candidate for their involvement in the incident. The Electoral Commission of South Africa emphasized that parties identifying irregularities should use established reporting channels rather than making public allegations.

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Next Steps and Election Day Readiness

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is now preparing for the main local government elections scheduled for Wednesday. The commission has taken swift action against officials who failed to carry out their duties as required during the special voting phase. Officials are also escalating misleading posts to social media companies for possible remedial action to ensure a fair election environment.

Citizens are encouraged to report any content that appears false or misleading, including AI-generated material, to real411.org.za. The commission continues to alert the public to false information while publishing factual updates on its own platforms. This comprehensive approach aims to maintain transparency and trust as the country moves toward the final election day. The integrity of the 2026 local government elections depends on adherence to these guidelines by all stakeholders.