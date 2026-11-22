South Africa's adaptation finance portfolio excludes small-scale fisheries despite climate pressures, while COP31 ends without agreed funding metrics.

South Africa arrived at the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya with a clear mandate to secure adaptation finance as a primary national priority. However, the reality for the fishing sector stands in stark contrast to these diplomatic ambitions, as the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment confirmed the country's Adaptation Fund portfolio contains no projects designed for small-scale fisheries.

The summit concluded in significant disarray on Sunday, 22 November, collapsing without a finalized agreement just two days past the scheduled Friday deadline. The breakdown occurred during the closing plenary when the European Union and other delegates rejected a final draft text for removing explicit language regarding the transition away from fossil fuels, leaving a major gap in global climate policy.

Also read Fossil fuels still missing from latest COP31 draft deal

No Adaptation Projects for Small-Scale Fisheries

The absence of financial support for the fishing community was formally acknowledged by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on Friday, 20 November, when the entity stated that no currently funded projects in the adaptation portfolio target small-scale fisheries. This exclusion occurs despite the severe operational challenges facing fishers along the West Coast, including restricted beach access, difficult permit acquisition, and rising fuel costs which compound the impacts of changing weather conditions.

Locals in communities such as Doringbaai and Port Nolloth describe a livelihood that is becoming increasingly precarious due to environmental instability. Fisherwoman Laurenchia Stevens noted that stronger winds and rapidly changing weather patterns have made sea travel dangerous, while also altering fish migration timing, causing species like snoek to arrive later than historically expected.

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Stakeholder Views on Climate Finance Gaps

Developing nations entered the negotiations in Antalya seeking a concrete monetary figure to operationalize last year's pledge to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035. These countries departed the summit without any agreed metrics or next steps, as COP31 president Murat Kurum declared that no consensus existed on the document due to opposition from specific parties within the hall.

Academic perspectives highlight the systemic vulnerability of these coastal populations. Alessandro Mazzi, a PhD candidate at Wageningen University & Research, emphasized that small-scale fishers face the dire consequences of an uncertain future with limited opportunities to mitigate impacts or adapt their practices against competing interests like mining and shipping.

Real-World Impact on Coastal Livelihoods

The practical impact of these funding voids is visible in the daily struggles of generations-long fishing families. Christie Prins, a 67-year-old retired skipper from Doringbaai, recalled a time when catches were abundant and financially rewarding, contrasting sharply with the current reality of unpredictable winds and reduced income.

Morgan Johnson, a fourth-generation fisher in Port Nolloth, exemplifies the generational shift caused by these economic and environmental pressures, noting that none of his children have continued in the fishing trade. As fishers like Johnson and Stevens report spending more on petrol to travel further offshore for diminishing returns, the lack of targeted adaptation finance leaves these communities without the resources necessary to secure their economic survival.