South Africa Shines at World Relays, Secures Silver and Championship Spots

South Africa’s relay teams delivered impressive performances at the World Relays in Gaborone, Botswana, winning two silver medals and qualifying for the 2027 World Championships. The men’s 4x400m and 4x100m teams set national records, showcasing the nation’s rising track and field prowess.

South Africa ’s track and field team delivered a stunning performance at the World Relays competition in Gaborone, Botswana , securing two silver medals in the 4x100m and 4x400m events and a qualification spot for the 2027 World Championships.

While falling short of gold, the team shattered national records and demonstrated significant improvements across the board. The men’s 4x400m relay was a particularly thrilling contest, with a fiercely partisan crowd backing the reigning world champions, Botswana, against a strong South African and Australian challenge. The South African team, comprised of Mthi Mthimkulu, Lythe Pillay, Zakithi Nene, and Aidan Murphy, ran a blistering time of 2:55.07, becoming the third-fastest team in history.

Pillay’s second leg was a standout performance, clocking an astonishing 42.66 seconds, potentially setting a new world record for a relay leg, surpassing Michael Johnson’s previous mark of 42.91 seconds from 1993. Nene battled valiantly against Botswana’s world 400m champion Collen Kebinatshipi in the final stretch, but Botswana ultimately secured victory with a championship record of 2:54.47.

The men’s 4x100m team, anchored by Akani Simbine, also achieved a remarkable feat, setting a new African record of 37.49 seconds to claim silver behind the United States (37.43). This performance was especially impressive considering the team faced challenges with injuries to key athletes Bayanda Walaza and Sinesipho Dambile. The seamless handovers between Mvuyo Moss, Cheswill Johnson, Bradley Nkoana, and Simbine showcased the team’s cohesion and potential.

Despite narrowly missing out on gold, their time positions them as the sixth-fastest team of all time. The competition saw unexpected results, with Olympic champions Canada failing to reach the podium and a strong British team unable to complete the race. Beyond the silver medals, South Africa also secured a spot at the 2027 World Championships in Beijing through the mixed 4x400m team’s victory, joining the men’s 4x100m and 4x400m teams on the roster.

Bradley Maponyane and Marlie Viljoen played crucial roles in the mixed relay win, finishing in 3:12.77. The women’s teams also displayed commendable effort, although they didn’t achieve the same level of success. The women’s 4x400m team, despite missing their four fastest runners, finished third in their heat with a time of 3:27.78, demonstrating promising potential for future competitions.

The women’s 4x100m team finished fourth in 43.56, and while their previous national record of 43.22 seconds wasn’t enough for qualification, it highlighted their progress. The overall performance at the World Relays underscores the growing strength of South African track and field, particularly in the relay events. The emergence of athletes like Lythe Pillay and Akani Simbine, along with the team’s ability to overcome adversity, signals a bright future for South African athletics on the international stage.

Sinesipho Dambile’s participation also marks his arrival as a world-class sprinter, adding further depth to the team’s talent pool. The focus now shifts towards continued training and preparation for the 2027 World Championships and beyond, building on the momentum gained in Gaborone





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Relays South Africa Athletics Relay Track And Field Botswana Akani Simbine Lythe Pillay

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAY 1 WRAP: Africa rise on explosive World Athletics RelaysAfrica enjoyed a powerful and encouraging start to the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026 on Saturday, with South Africa, Kenya, Botswana and Zimbabwe among the nations making strong statements as qualification battles for the World Athletics Championships Beijing 2027 got underway at a packed National Stadium in Gaborone.

Read more »

Africa Shines on Day 1 of World Athletics Relays, Securing Qualification SpotsAfrican nations made a strong start at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026, achieving world and continental records and securing qualification for the World Athletics Championships Beijing 2027. Highlights include impressive performances from South Africa, Kenya, Botswana, and Nigeria.

Read more »

DAY 1 WRAP: Africa rise in explosive World Athletics RelaysAfrica enjoyed a powerful and encouraging start to the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 2026 on Saturday, with South Africa, Kenya, Botswana and Zimbabwe among the nations making strong statements as qualification battles for the World Athletics Championships Beijing 2027 got under way at a packed National Stadium in Gaborone.

Read more »

South Africa Maintains Lead in Africa’s Press Freedom RankingSouth Africa is ranked 21st globally in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, remaining the top nation for media freedom in Africa. World Press Freedom Day reflections highlight journalist safety concerns, particularly in Gaza, and emphasize the media's role in accurate reporting and promoting peace and human rights. The government reaffirms its support for a free and vibrant press.

Read more »

SA men’s relay teams claim silver as record and qualification mark strong World Relays showingAfrican record for 4x100m quartet and Beijing qualification secured, but USA and Botswana deny South Africa gold in Gaborone.

Read more »

Botswana Claims Gold at World Relays, South Africa Secures Double SilverBotswana celebrated a historic victory at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, winning gold in the men’s 4x400m. South Africa also performed strongly, securing two silver medals in both the 4x100m and 4x400m events. Several teams also qualified for the 2024 World Athletics Championships in Beijing through repechage races.

Read more »