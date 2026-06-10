South Africa Seeks Redemption at 2026 Fifa World Cup

The 2026 Fifa World Cup has expanded to 48 teams, offering new pathways for nations to qualify and compete on North American soil. South Africa's Bafana Bafana team will face Mexico in the opening match, seeking redemption after a 16-year drought.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup has expanded to 48 teams, offering new pathways for nations to qualify and compete on North American soil. This format has given South Africa its first chance to qualify on merit since 2002, and fans are eager to see Bafana Bafana redeem themselves after a 16-year drought.

The team will face Mexico in the opening match on June 11 at Mexico City Stadium, a chance to change the narrative of their last encounter. The expansion has also increased the chances of progression to the knockout stages, with all top two teams and the eight best third-placed teams qualifying for the round of 32.

This means an extension of the number of matches played from 64 to 104, played over 39 days in 16 cities across the USA, Mexico, and Canada. For African nations, this expansion carries added significance, as it offers a wider path to qualification. South Africa and nine other African teams have qualified, including Morocco, Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Tunisia, Egypt, Cape Verde, Ghana, Senegal, and DR Congo. The latter qualified through intercontinental playoffs by defeating Jamaica, while the others qualified directly.

The African teams face a wide range of challenges and opportunities across the draw, with some groups looking more favorable than others. Morocco will face Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti in Group C, while Côte d'Ivoire will lock horns with Germany, Ecuador, and Curaçao in Group E. Tunisia will face the Netherlands, Japan, and the winner of a Union of European Football Associations playoff pool match between Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, and Albania.

Egypt has one of the best chances to go far in the world cup due to their group being one of the easier ones on paper. The Pharaohs will face Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand in Group G and will look to Liverpool striker Mo Salah for inspiration.

World cup newcomers Cape Verde face a daunting task against Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia in Group H. Senegal will take on France, Norway, and one of the intercontinental playoff teams in Group I. Algeria will be hopeful of progression against Argentina, Austria, and Jordan. Ghana rounds off the African teams in a tough Group L against England, Croatia, and Panama. Across these fixtures, the challenge is clear, but so too is the opportunity created by the expanded format.

The world cup has never had an African champion, and this expansion format might be the key to unlocking that dream





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

2026 Fifa World Cup South Africa Bafana Bafana Mexico Fifa World Cup Expansion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa's Q1 2026 GDP Grows 0.5% but Middle East Conflict Threatens OutlookSouth Africa recorded sixth consecutive quarter of GDP growth at 0.5% in Q1 2026, driven by finance, agriculture, and trade. However, analysts warn that the escalating Middle East conflict and resulting fuel price hikes will likely dampen growth in the second quarter and beyond.

Read more »

South Africa Weather Forecast for June 10, 2026: Cold Mornings, Frost, and Scattered ShowersThe South African Weather Service forecasts no severe alerts for Wednesday, June 10, 2026, but expect cold temperatures, frost in Mpumalanga, and isolated rain along the escarpment and coast.

Read more »

South Africa's economy grows 0.5% in Q1 2026, beats expectationsSouth Africa's economy grew 0.5% in the first quarter of 2026, despite a contraction in the key manufacturing sector. The growth was driven by finance, agriculture, trade, and transport, which contributed to a slight uptick in growth to 0.5% from 0.4% during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Read more »

Register Online to Vote in 2026 Municipal Elections in South AfricaSouth Africans can now register online to vote in the 2026 municipal elections, making the voting process more accessible and convenient.

Read more »