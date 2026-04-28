South Africa Secures FMD Vaccine Supply and Expertise from Argentina & Brazil

DA leader John Steenhuisen visits Argentina and Brazil to guarantee FMD vaccine supply, learn biosecurity strategies, and secure agricultural import deals. The government will fully fund FMD vaccines for farmers as part of a 10-year eradication strategy.

South African Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is currently undertaking a crucial mission in Argentina and Brazil focused on bolstering the nation's defenses against Foot-and-Mouth Disease ( FMD ) and strengthening agricultural trade relationships.

The primary objective of his visit to Argentina is to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of FMD vaccinations, a critical component in safeguarding South Africa's livestock industry. This comes as South Africa continues to grapple with the ongoing threat of FMD outbreaks, which pose a significant risk to both agricultural productivity and the national economy.

Biogénesis Bagó, a leading Argentinian vaccine manufacturer, has already been a vital partner in this effort, providing millions of vaccine doses to South Africa since earlier in the year. Steenhuisen's engagement with the company culminated in the signing of a cooperation agreement on Tuesday, guaranteeing a continued supply of vaccines, particularly important given recent outbreaks in various global regions including Greece, Turkey, China, and the Middle East, which have increased worldwide demand.

The agreement underscores the proactive approach South Africa is taking to secure its vaccine needs and avoid potential shortages during periods of high global demand. Beyond securing vaccine supply, Steenhuisen's visit also centers on knowledge exchange and collaboration with Argentinian biosecurity experts. He engaged with the National Agri-Food Health and Quality Service of Argentina (SENASA), Argentina’s biosecurity agency, to understand the strategies employed by Argentina in controlling and ultimately moving towards FMD-free status post-vaccination.

A key aspect of Argentina’s success lies in its continuous and rigorous testing protocols. South Africa aims to replicate this comprehensive approach, utilizing the expertise of the Agricultural Research Council (ASA) and Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) to establish a robust surveillance system. This system will be crucial for monitoring potential strain changes in the FMD virus, detecting outbreaks promptly, and accurately differentiating between animals carrying antibodies from vaccination and those with new infections.

The goal is to build a sophisticated surveillance network capable of providing early warnings and enabling rapid response measures to contain any potential spread of the disease. This collaborative effort with Argentina is expected to provide invaluable insights and technical assistance in developing and implementing effective surveillance strategies.

The South African government is demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting its agricultural sector by fully funding the cost of FMD vaccines for farmers, alleviating a significant financial burden and encouraging widespread participation in the vaccination program. This financial support is particularly welcome news for farmers in Gauteng and across the country, ensuring that cost is not a barrier to protecting their livestock.

The long-term vision driving these efforts is the complete eradication of FMD in South Africa, with a ten-year strategy in place to achieve FMD-Free Status. This ambitious goal requires a multifaceted approach encompassing widespread vaccination, stringent surveillance, and effective movement controls. The department aims to vaccinate 14 million cattle, representing a substantial portion of the national herd.

Achieving FMD-Free Status would unlock significant economic benefits, opening up new export markets for South African livestock products and boosting the agricultural sector's contribution to the national GDP. Steenhuisen highlighted the success of the regional approach adopted by Brazil and Argentina in combating FMD, emphasizing their pioneering role in vaccination processes that South Africa is now emulating. He also stressed the importance of ongoing surveillance and movement controls as essential components of a comprehensive FMD control strategy.

The cooperation with Biogénesis Bagó and Argentinian authorities is not merely about securing vaccine supply; it's about building a lasting partnership based on shared expertise and a common goal of protecting livestock health and ensuring food security. The success of this initiative will depend on continued collaboration, investment in research and development, and the active participation of farmers and stakeholders across the agricultural value chain.

The government’s commitment to covering the full cost of vaccines is a significant step in the right direction, demonstrating its dedication to supporting the agricultural sector and safeguarding the nation’s food supply





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Foot-And-Mouth Disease FMD Vaccination Argentina Brazil Biogénesis Bagó SENASA Agricultural Trade Livestock Food Security

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