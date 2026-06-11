South Africa's World Cup Return Ends in Disappointment as Mexico Wins 2-0

South Africa's first World Cup match in 16 years ended in a 2-0 loss to Mexico, with two red cards for the Bafana Bafana. The match also saw the first win in an opening match for Mexico and a record three red cards in a World Cup opener.

South Africa 's return to the World Cup stage after nearly two decades ended in disappointment as they lost 2-0 to Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 edition.

The match, held at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, saw South Africa struggle from the start, with Sphephelo Sithole receiving a red card in the 50th minute for a clumsy tackle from behind, which also led to Mexico's opening goal. Brian Gutierrez of Mexico scored the first goal of the tournament, with Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez adding to Mexico's lead.

South Africa's misery was compounded when Themba Zwane was also sent off in the 84th minute, followed by a red card for Mexican defender César Montes. The result extended South Africa's winless streak in opening World Cup matches to four, with their record now standing at zero wins, three draws, and one loss. Coach Hugo Broos had emphasized the importance of winning the first game, but his conservative approach with three center-backs did not pay off.

South Africa will now face the Czech Republic in their next match, with their hopes of reaching the knockouts resting on a better result. The 2026 World Cup, the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries, kicked off with Mexico securing their first opening match win after seven previous failures. The match also saw a record three red cards in a World Cup opener.

Meanwhile, the build-up to the match was dominated by the controversy surrounding US referee Omar Arteaga, who was barred from entering the US due to alleged ties with suspected terrorist organizations. FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed regret but emphasized the need for calm in resolving the issue





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