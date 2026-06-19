South Africa's World Cup Hopes Boosted by Late Draw; IEC Readies Voter Registration; Fraud Case Unfolds

Bafana Bafana clinch a vital point in the World Cup qualifiers, the IEC prepares for a major voter registration drive, and a Ugandan man is linked to a fraud case that left a woman hospitalized.

South Africa's national football team, Bafana Bafana , demonstrated resilience in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A match, securing a crucial 1-1 draw against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium.

The European side opened the scoring, but Bafana Bafana fought back, with inspirational midfielder Teboho Mokoena converting a late penalty to level the match. This point keeps South Africa's hopes alive for advancing to the knockout stages for the first time in their history. Mokoena's composure under pressure was evident as he beat Czechia goalkeeper Matěj Kovář from the spot with seven minutes remaining.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has announced its preparedness for the upcoming voter registration weekend, set for June 20-21. A total of 23,706 voting stations will be operational nationwide, an increase of 555 from the 2021 local elections, aimed at improving accessibility. The current voters' roll stands at approximately 28 million registered voters, though the commission notes a monthly decline of about 34,000 due to mortality.

This figure represents a slight increase from the 27.7 million recorded during the 2024 general elections. Deputy Chief Electoral Officer for Electoral Operations, Masego Sheburi, confirmed that all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth registration process. In a separate incident, a 32-year-old Ugandan national, Junior Bashiru, has been identified as a person of interest in two fraud investigations involving women from Welkom and Mangaung in the Free State.

A 51-year-old woman from the province recounted how she fell in love with Bashiru and, believing his story about a business venture, took out loans with her sister and a colleague to assist him. After he disappeared with the money, she suffered severe emotional distress, requiring hospitalization for about a month due to depression. The case highlights the devastating personal and financial impact of alleged romance scams and is currently under investigation





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Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup Teboho Mokoena IEC Voter Registration Junior Bashiru Fraud Investigation

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