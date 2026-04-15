South Africa's Water Crisis: Bridging the Gap Between Access and Reliability

Despite improved water access statistics, millions of South Africans continue to suffer from unreliable and unsafe water supplies. This report details the government's multi-pronged approach to address the critical infrastructure backlog and funding gap, including financial allocations, private sector partnerships, and new accountability mechanisms for metropolitan municipalities.

While official statistics show a significant improvement in South Africa's water access, with figures climbing from 55% in 1994 to a projected 90% by 2026, the reality for millions of citizens remains a struggle with unreliable and unsafe water supplies.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has acknowledged this disparity, recognizing a notable decline in the quality and consistency of municipal water, even for households with existing infrastructure. This deterioration has prompted the department to implement a range of immediate stabilization measures, with a particular focus on rural and historically disadvantaged communities.

The government's primary strategy involves substantial financial investment. Annually, over R60 billion is channeled to Water Services Authorities (WSAs) through various grants, including water and sanitation grants, equitable share allocations for free basic water for indigent households, and infrastructure grants managed by both DWS and the Department of Cooperative Governance. These infrastructure grants encompass the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG), the Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG), the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG), and for metropolitan municipalities, the Urban Settlements Development Grant (USDG). Over the past five years alone, approximately R30 billion has been allocated to municipalities for the restoration of infrastructure functionality and reliability.

However, the sheer scale of the problem presents a formidable challenge. The national infrastructure backlog is estimated at a staggering R400 billion, a figure that dwarfs the R12.3 billion allocated for RBIG and WSIG in the 2025-26 financial year. In instances where municipalities are underperforming, DWS is increasingly relying on indirect grant mechanisms. This approach allows the department to engage water boards as implementing agents to carry out projects in these non-performing municipalities.

Recognizing that public funding alone is insufficient to bridge the considerable gap, the department has actively sought private sector involvement. To facilitate this, DWS, the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), and the South African Local Government Association (Salga) have jointly established a Water Partnerships Office. This initiative aims to assist WSAs in developing compelling and bankable project proposals capable of attracting private investment. The private sector has indicated a willingness to invest in municipal water and sanitation infrastructure, contingent on the development of such viable projects. A prime example of this collaborative model is the proposed Vaal Corporation Water Utility, a joint venture planned between Rand Water and Emfuleni Local Municipality, expected to be established by July 2026, subject to ministerial approval.

To further incentivize and hold metropolitan municipalities accountable, National Treasury has introduced a new R54 billion performance-based incentive grant, the Trading Services Grant, effective from the 2025/26 municipal financial year. Access to this funding is tied to metros implementing comprehensive water and sanitation turnaround plans and demonstrating tangible progress. Key qualifying criteria include ring-fencing revenue from water sales, establishing a single point of accountability for water service provision, and significantly reducing non-revenue water losses. Metros will also be required to show consistent improvement across various performance indicators related to water and sanitation services.

Complementing this grant mechanism, DWS has submitted the Water Services Amendment Bill to Parliament, intending to address the root causes of systemic water supply issues at the municipal level. For communities entirely without municipal infrastructure, DWS is implementing a distinct rural water supply program. This program focuses on developing boreholes, protecting natural springs, and promoting household rainwater harvesting. As part of the broader Nationwide Groundwater Programme, DWS is undertaking an emergency intervention to alleviate water shortages in unserved communities.

The department has compiled a comprehensive community needs list in collaboration with municipalities and is conducting site verifications to inform provincial implementation strategies and funding models, in partnership with the private sector. Finally, regulatory oversight has been strengthened through the reintroduction of the Blue Drop, Green Drop, and No Drop assessment programs. Municipalities identified as non-compliant are mandated to develop and implement Corrective Action Plans, which are actively monitored by DWS





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Water Scarcity Infrastructure Development Public-Private Partnerships Municipal Services Water Quality

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