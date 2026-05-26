South Africa’s Vehicle Trade Deficit with China and Its Impact on Domestic Industry

South Africa’s vehicle trade deficit with China hit R57.7bn last year, intensifying pressure on the government to secure better trade terms. The surge in Chinese vehicle imports has led to a big market share increase from about 10% in 2021 to more than 20% by 2025, with domestic market driven by affordability rather than brand loyalty. The domestic car manufacturing industry accounts for about 22.6% of the country’s manufacturing output and represents about 460,000 highly skilled, direct jobs in its formal sector supply chain.

South Africa ’s vehicle trade deficit with China hit R57.7bn last year, intensifying pressure on the government to secure better trade terms. The trade deficit with China , which exports finished, higher-value products, including vehicles, electronics, and industrial components, is more pronounced compared to exports from India and Thailand.

The government plans to begin retrofitting a manufacturing plant in Rosslyn to start local vehicle production by end-2027, aiming to shift from import-led market entry to localized production. The surge in Chinese vehicle imports has led to a big market share increase from about 10% in 2021 to more than 20% by 2025, with domestic market driven by affordability rather than brand loyalty.

The domestic car manufacturing industry accounts for about 22.6% of the country’s manufacturing output and represents about 460,000 highly skilled, direct jobs in its formal sector supply chain





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