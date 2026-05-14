South Africa's Used Car Market Shifts: Fortuner Slips, Compact Models Gain Momentum

The latest used car data from AutoTrader shows a shift in South Africa's used car market, with smaller, more affordable vehicles gaining momentum as rising running costs shape buying behavior. One of the clearest signs of this shift is the Toyota Fortuner, which has historically held fifth place among South Africa's top-selling used vehicles. The large SUV slipped to sixth in March before falling another place to seventh in April 2026, recording 598 used sales last month.

The Fortuner slipped to sixth in March before falling another place to seventh in April 2026, as smaller, more affordable vehicles gained momentum in South Africa's used car market .

The decline of the Fortuner comes as more affordable hatchbacks and compact SUVs gain momentum among cost-conscious buyers. However, the model remains South Africa's most popular used SUV. The trend of compact models gaining popularity is reflected in the strong year-on-year growth made by compact models like the Hyundai Grand i10, Suzuki Swift, and Toyota Corolla Cross. Bakkies remain dominant, with the Ford Ranger retaining its position as South Africa's best-selling used vehicle in April 2026.

The Fortuner's slide does not remove it from the list of South Africa's most in-demand used vehicles, but it shows how quickly buyer priorities can shift when running costs come under pressure





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Used Car Market Fortuner Compact Models Running Costs Bakkie Market

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fuel pain finally tipping the scales for EVs in South AfricaDiesel above R30/l is pushing South African fleets towards electric vehicles. Consumer interest is also on the up.

Read more »

Africa CDC and Aspen aim to boost vaccine output in AfricaAspen Pharmacare's Port Elizabeth factory. The company and Africa CDC are in talks to build viable markets for vaccines produced in Africa as part of efforts to improve health security and reduce reliance on imports.

Read more »

South Africa's Unemployment Rates and the Shift in Northwestern ProvincesThe South African labour force declined in the first quarter of 2026, with the number of employed persons decreasing by 345,000, while the number of unemployed people increased by 301,000. The official unemployment rate increased by 1.3 percentage points to 32.7%, and discouraged job-seekers increased by 178,000 to 3.9 million.

Read more »

Major shift for anyone earning a salary in South AfricaNew data shows that salaries in South Africa are rising above inflation, but employers are scaling back benefits and support.

Read more »