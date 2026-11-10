South Africa unemployment rate rises to 33.7% as 8.58 million remain jobless

South Africa's official unemployment rate edged up to 33.7% in the third quarter of 2026 even as the economy added 101,000 jobs, with youth and less-educated workers bearing the brunt.

South Africa's official unemployment rate edged higher to 33.7% in the third quarter of 2026, despite the economy adding 101,000 jobs, as more people entered the labour market looking for work.

The number of unemployed people increased by 97,000 to 8.58 million between July and September. The labour force, made up of people who are working or actively looking for work, grew by 198,000, outpacing the increase in employment. Employment increased by 101,000 to 16.84 million in the third quarter, following a decline of 16,000 in the previous quarter. The rise in unemployment pushed the official rate up marginally, from 33.6% to 33.7%.

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Finance And Mining Drive Job Gains

The number of unemployed people rose because growth in the labour force outpaced the increase in jobs. Deputy Director for the Quarterly Labour Force Survey at Stats SA, Dimakatso Maloka, said finance, manufacturing and mining were among the industries that contributed to employment growth. Finance recorded the largest quarterly gain, adding 111,000 jobs, followed by manufacturing with 33,000 and mining with 31,000.

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These gains were partly offset by a loss of 68,000 jobs in private households, 34,000 in agriculture and 8,000 in construction. Formal-sector employment increased by 268,000 to 12.3 million, while informal-sector employment fell by 98,000 and employment in the households sector declined by 68,000. On an annual basis, community and social services shed 197,000 jobs over the year, private households lost 87,000 and construction 44,000. Finance was the biggest contributor to annual employment growth, adding 132,000 jobs.

Provincial figures were mixed. The Western Cape recorded the largest employment increase, adding 48,000 jobs, followed by North West with 45,000, the Eastern Cape with 36,000 and Gauteng with 25,000. The number of discouraged job-seekers increased by 70,000 to 3.7 million. These are people available to work but no longer actively seeking employment, often because they believe there are no suitable jobs.

Broader Unemployment Rate Rises To Forty Percent

The broader measure of unemployment, which includes people in the potential labour force, increased to 44% from 43.8% in the previous quarter. The broader measure of labour underutilisation, which includes unemployment, time-related underemployment and the potential labour force, stood at 46.3%. This was unchanged from the previous quarter but 1.4 percentage points higher than a year earlier. Young people continued to bear the brunt of the difficult job market.

The number of employed people aged 15 to 24 fell by 27,000 during the quarter and was down by 160,000 compared with the same period last year. Only 1.017 million people in this age group were employed, leaving their employment-to-population ratio at just 9.8%. Their unemployment rate climbed to 63.6%, from 62.8% in the previous quarter and 58.5% a year earlier. The unemployment rate among people aged 15 to 34 edged down by 0.1 percentage point to 47.3%.

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Youth NEET Rate Climbs To Thirty Five Percent

The number of unemployed young people decreased by 23,000 to five million, while youth employment also declined, falling by 5,000 to 5.5 million. More than one in three of the approximately 10.4 million young people aged 15 to 24, or 35.7%, were not in employment, education or training. This proportion, known as the NEET rate, was 1.8 percentage points higher than a year earlier.

The NEET rate increased for both young women and men over the year, by 1.5 and 2.2 percentage points respectively, although young women continued to have the higher rate. The survey highlights how overall employment gains are failing to translate into better opportunities for young jobseekers. Over the year, the national picture also deteriorated. The number of employed people fell by 215,000, while the number of unemployed people increased by 571,000 compared with the third quarter of 2025.

Graduates Outperform Jobseekers Without Matric

The labour market also remains difficult for people without matric. Their unemployment rate was 39.2% in the third quarter, compared with 11.9% for graduates. The rate for those without matric was unchanged from the previous quarter, while the graduate unemployment rate declined by 0.6 of a percentage point.

The latest figures underline the difficulty South Africa faces in creating enough jobs to absorb people entering the labour market, with the modest quarterly increase in employment failing to prevent the overall unemployment rate from rising.