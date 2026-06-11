South Africa's Trade Balance Surplus Widens in First Quarter, Driven by Increased Exports and Decreased Imports

The trade balance component of South Africa's balance of payments showed a wider R437.9bn surplus in the first quarter from R282.2bn in the last three months of 2025. The current account surplus expanded to R190.7bn in the first quarter, the largest since the third quarter of 2021, from R50.2bn at the end of last year. The trade surplus widened to R437.9bn in the first quarter, driven by increased value of merchandise and net gold exports while that of merchandise imports decreased. The export flows during April were driven by gold, platinum group metals and petroleum oils, excluding crude. Imports increased due to rises in electric-generating sets and automatic data-processing machines as well as petroleum oils. According to Citi’s modelling, every 10% increase in the oil price would result in a 0.25 percentage point deterioration in the current account balance. The shortfall on the services, income and current transfer account widened to R247.2bn from R232.1bn. South Africa’s terms of trade improved further in the first quarter of 2026, as the rand price of exported goods and services increased while that of imports decreased.

The trade balance component of the current account of South Africa 's balance of payments showed a wider R437.9bn surplus in the first quarter from R282.2bn in the last three months of 2025.

The current account surplus expanded to R190.7bn in the first quarter, the largest since the third quarter of 2021, from R50.2bn at the end of last year. The trade surplus widened to R437.9bn in the first quarter, driven by increased value of merchandise and net gold exports while that of merchandise imports decreased. The export flows during April were driven by gold, platinum group metals and petroleum oils, excluding crude.

Imports increased due to rises in electric-generating sets and automatic data-processing machines as well as petroleum oils. According to Citi’s modelling, every 10% increase in the oil price would result in a 0.25 percentage point deterioration in the current account balance. The shortfall on the services, income and current transfer account widened to R247.2bn from R232.1bn.

South Africa’s terms of trade improved further in the first quarter of 2026, as the rand price of exported goods and services increased while that of imports decreased





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