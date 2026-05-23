South Africa's Top Rugby Teams Face Tight Quarterfinals and Play-off Path

The quarterfinal line-up for the United Rugby Championship (URC) features the third-placed Stormers hosting sixth-placed Cardiff in Cape Town and the fourth-placed Bulls facing fifth-placed Munster Rugby at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. The play-off path for the South African teams will require them to navigate a challenging path, with the Stormers and Bulls needing to win away knockout matches in Dublin and Glasgow to reach the final in Cape Town.

The quarterfinal line-up sees the third-placed Stormers hosting sixth-placed Cardiff in Cape Town , and the fourth-placed Bulls facing fifth-placed Munster Rugby at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

League winners Glasgow Warriors host Connacht Rugby in Glasgow, while second-placed Leinster Rugby welcome the Lions to Dublin. Should the Stormers and Bulls both win their quarterfinals, their semifinal venues will depend entirely on results in Dublin and Glasgow. The Stormers can only host a semifinal if the Lions upset Leinster in Dublin. If Leinster win, as expected, the Stormers will travel to Ireland for the semifinal.

Likewise, the Bulls can only host the semifinal if Connacht beat Glasgow away from home. Should Glasgow progress, the Bulls will head to Scotland for the last four. If both South African franchises were then to win away semifinals, the URC final will be staged in Cape Town because the Stormers finished above the Bulls on the final league table and would, therefore, be the highest remaining seed.

Margins notably tight, the Lions have never beaten Leinster in Dublin, while Cardiff have never won against the Stormers in Cape Town. Connacht, similarly, have never beaten Glasgow in Glasgow, although the margins have been notably tight. Their two URC visits to Scotstoun ended in defeats of just 29-27 and 22-19, evidence that Glasgow’s quarterfinal may not be as straightforward as the seeding suggests when No 1 plays No 8 in the league standings.

The most intriguing quarterfinal from a historical perspective is unquestionably Bulls against Munster in Pretoria. Munster are the only away side in this year’s quarterfinals to have previously won at the venue where they’ll now attempt to advance. The Irish province beat the Bulls 27-22 at Loftus in April 2024 and have pushed the Pretoria side to the edge in every URC meeting on the Highveld.

Across the three URC meetings in Pretoria, the aggregate points differential is just three points in favour of the Bulls — a statistical split that underlines how little has separated the teams in South Africa. Stormers director of rugby John Dobson insisted his side will not allow themselves to look beyond Cardiff despite the growing discussion around a possible home final.

‘We have earned the right to play at home, and we know what playing at Cape Town Stadium means to this group. But Cardiff deserve enormous respect. They are organised, tough and dangerous. In knockout rugby there is no second chance and all our focus is on getting through the quarterfinal,’ he said.

Dobson also stressed the importance of the Cape Town support base in the play-offs.

‘Our supporters have been unbelievable for us over the years, and we know the energy they bring in Cape Town. We will need that again because finals rugby is always decided by very small moments. ’ Bulls coach Johan Ackermann acknowledged the challenge posed by a Munster team with a proven pedigree in knockout rugby and a demonstrated ability to win at Loftus.

‘Munster are one of the toughest teams in the competition mentally,’ he said. ‘They have shown before they can come to Pretoria and win and every game we have played against them has gone down to the final moments. At this stage of the competition, there are no easy games. We know we will have to be far more clinical because Munster punish mistakes.

’ Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said his side will embrace the challenge of facing Leinster in Dublin despite the historical record being against them.

‘We understand the magnitude of the challenge,’ Van Rooyen said. ‘Leinster are consistently one of the best teams in Europe and their home record speaks for itself, but this group has worked hard to put itself into the play-offs and we are not travelling there just to participate. Van Rooyen added: ‘Knockout rugby is about handling pressure moments and taking opportunities when they come. We have to believe in our game.

’ The Stormers have the advantage of Cape Town, the Bulls have recent experience of edging Munster in Pretoria, and the Lions travel to Dublin with nothing to lose, having played Leinster a fortnight ago. But if there is to be a URC final in Cape Town, South Africa’s franchises will almost certainly have to do something that history says is extraordinarily difficult, which is win away knockout matches in Dublin and Glasgow





SundayTimesZA / 🏆 47. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United Rugby Championship South Africa Stormers Bulls Munster Cardiff Glasgow Dublin Cape Town Loftus Versfeld Scotstoun Highveld Cape Town Stadium Cape Town Support Base Munster Rugby Bulls Rugby Stormers Rugby Cardiff Rugby Glasgow Warriors Connacht Rugby Leinster Rugby Lions Ivan Van Rooyen Johan Ackermann John Dobson Knockout Rugby Pressure Moments Taking Opportunities Historical Record Home Record Away Knockout Matches Final In Cape Town South Africa's Franchises Play-Off Path Tournament Rugby Teams Rugby Matches Rugby Competition Rugby Playoffs Rugby Knockout Matches Rugby Final Rugby Championship Rugby Teams In South Africa Rugby Teams In Europe Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T Rugby Teams In South Africa's Top Two Teams' T

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Home quarterfinal is first step towards winning the trophy,' says Stormers skipper NelThe Stormers are eager to banish the disappointment of finishing third on the URC log by getting through to the semifinals.

Read more »

'Fire in belly' as Kurtley Beale set for Super Rugby milestoneKurtley Beale says he still has 'fire in the belly' as the veteran Australian back readies to move past All Blacks great Aaron Smith and become the third most-capped Super Rugby player.

Read more »

Wessels calls for SA schools to be compensatedSA Rugby high-performance GM Dave Wessels says World Rugby should adopt a Fifa-style compensation model to reward South African schools and academies that develop players later recruited overseas.

Read more »

Hurricanes lock up top spot as Super Rugby playoff picture clearsThe Wellington Hurricanes locked up top spot in the Super Rugby Pacific standings and number one seeding for the playoffs with a 45-28 victory over the Otago Highlanders in the penultimate round of the regular season on Saturday.

Read more »