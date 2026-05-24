South Africa's Tennis Revolution: Rise Open Aims to Bring Back the Sport's Glory Days

Former South African elite tennis player John-Laffnie de Jager wants to spark a tennis revolution in South Africa with the Rise Open – a four-tournament ATP Challenger series that will begin in May and conclude in August. The series aims to reinvigorate an ailing South African tennis landscape and provide local players with more opportunities to compete and develop their skills.

The organisers of South Africa 's four-tournament ATP Challenger series want new fans for a sport that's been in the wilderness domestically. Former South Africa n elite tennis player John-Laffnie de Jager wants to spark a tennis revolution in South Africa .

The retired doubles star and his business partner, Holger Losch, are hoping to do just that with the the Rise Open – a four-tournament tennis tour that will begin in May and conclude in August. The series will be an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Challenger Tour and the hope is that it can reinvigorate an ailing South African tennis landscape.

In recent years, South Africa has produced promising tennis stars such as sisters Zoë and Isabella Kruger, as well as the likes of Khololwam 'Kholo' Montsi and Lloyd Harris. However, all have sung from the same hymn book regarding their development struggles, with the dominant notes being the lack of local tournaments and the financial burden that comes with having to relocate or travel regularly to Europe and the US in order to sharpen their skills.

The last time the country hosted an ATP-level event was the now-defunct South African Tennis Open in 2011, where South African tennis star Kevin Anderson clinched his first ATP-level title. Since then, only a handful of ATP Challenger events have been staged. They are just below the main tours, but provide participants with crucial ranking points.

Kevin Anderson of South Africa reacts after defeating Andy Murray of Britain in a fourth round match at the US Open Championship at Flushing Meadows in New York City in 2015. The Rise Open organisers want to make enough noise to ensure that South Africa is eventually able to host more major tennis tournaments. This would benefit not only South African tennis, but also the tennis landscape of other African countries.

The Rise Irene Open (24 to 31 May) and Rise Centurion Open (1 to 7 June) are the first events in this new series and will give fans the chance to experience world-class ATP Challenger action live while local players compete against international talent on home soil, said Tennis South Africa. The tour then resumes with the Tshwane Open (27 July to 2 August) and concludes with the Gauteng Open (3 to 8 August).

This series will be played on South African shores for at least the next three years. The organisers are hoping that success during this brief period can be a conveyor belt for continuity and the introduction of more local tennis tournaments, taking a leaf from the Italian tennis boom over the past two decades. Italy is suddenly one of the strongest tennis nations in the world, said De Jager.

All that happened with Italian tennis is that they had more events from entry level right through to 1,000 events. So the more events we have, the more opportunities South African and African players have to compete. They don't have to travel out of the country or the continent. It's a lot cheaper for them and they can compete in circumstances that they understand.

For us the biggest thing is that the more events that we can host in South Africa, the better for our players. It gives them an opportunity to pick up ranking points and they don't spend too much money when they travel overseas. They also get their rankings up so that they can get into the big tournaments. It's in the beginning stages, so we're aiming to go bigger as we grow.

But it's a great opportunity for our local players. South African players who are set to participate in the opening tournament of the series at the Irene Country Club include Montsi, Alec Beckley, Devin Badenhorst, Philip Henning, Kris van Wyk, Marc van der Merwe and Thando Longwe-Smit, as well as top college players such as Luc Koenig and Connor van Schalkwyk.

De Jager, who also helped to facilitate the historic Match in Africa battle between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Cape Town in 2020, wants to replicate Italy's success in restarting the tennis buzz. Italy has stars such as Jannik Sinner and Jasmine Paolini on the men's and women's tours.

They and other Italian tennis players competing at the highest level are beneficiaries of a deliberate drive by the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation to grow the sport in the country by investing in it and ensuring that athletes could develop inside the country's borders. This revolution began in 2010 or thereabouts and resulted in players such as Flavia Pennetta, Fabio Fognini and Francesca Schiavone planting the seeds of the fruit that Sinner and Paolini are harvesting.

South Africa's Phillip Henning during the Davis Cup World play-off against Nigeria at Groenkloof Tennis Club in Pretoria on 2 February 2025. During his career, De Jager reached two mixed doubles Grand Slam final





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