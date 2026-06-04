South Africa's Specialised Commercial Crime Courts hampered by withdrawals, delays, and poor management, study finds

University of Cape Town research identifies systemic issues including repeated postponements and case withdrawals as key factors behind declining prosecutions in specialised courts, challenging NPA's explanations.

New research from the University of Cape Town's Democratic Governance and Rights Unit reveals that case withdrawals , repeated postponements, and poor case management are primary reasons behind the declining performance of South Africa 's Specialised Commercial Crime Courts .

The study examined 356 closed cases from 2022 to 2024 across nine courts in KwaZulu-Natal, Palm Ridge, Mpumalanga, and Bellville. Despite growth in the number of prosecutors-from 20 in 1999 to about 300 across 22 courts today-both the number of cases enrolled and convictions secured have fallen sharply. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had partly attributed this decline to migrating some matters to regional courts and the increasing complexity of remaining cases.

However, data analyst Michael O'Donovan challenged these explanations, stating that migrating cases should not lower verdicts in the specialised courts and that the courts' caseload does not appear significantly more complex. On average, cases involved fewer than two accused and about two witnesses, with 44% finalised without calling any witnesses. Fraud, theft, and other common-law offences dominated, while only 19% of charges involved organised crime or corruption legislation. Half of all cases experienced more than 14 postponements, some exceeding 75.

While 40% of postponements were requested by the accused, prosecutors accounted for 16%, and court administration issues for 11%. The report also suggests the high 88% conviction rate may indicate prosecutors avoid difficult cases by not enrolling them or withdrawing them later. NPA's Specialised Commercial Crime Unit head, Advocate Nkebe Kanyane, responded that a deeper analysis of withdrawals is needed and cautioned against placing sole responsibility on prosecutors.

She noted that prosecutors may withdraw matters after defence representations and case reassessment, and that the report insufficiently considers the role of the judiciary and defence lawyers in causing delays. The NPA has disputed the report's methodology and scope





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Law And Governance South Africa Specialised Commercial Crime Courts National Prosecuting Authority NPA Case Withdrawals Postponements Case Management University Of Cape Town Convictions Fraud Commercial Crime Judiciary Delay Prosecutors

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