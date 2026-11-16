More than 7 400 people died on South African roads between January and September 2026, an 8% decline from 2025, but major crashes rose 13% and officials warn of a dangerous festive season.

South Africa recorded 7 462 road deaths between January 1 and September 27, 2026, an 8% decrease compared with the same period in 2025, according to figures released in October.

More than 7 400 people were killed in the first nine months of the year, including over 3 000 pedestrians. Pedestrians accounted for about 42% of the deaths. The figures were released as the country marked the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on November 15. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) urged motorists and pedestrians to take greater responsibility for road safety.

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RTMC Warns On Shared Road Safety Responsibility

The RTMC said every road death is preventable and that no family should endure the devastating consequences of losing a loved one in a road crash. The corporation warned that road safety remained a shared responsibility, particularly as thousands of families prepare to travel during the December holidays. Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa acknowledged the reduction in fatalities but said South Africa had failed to meet its target of cutting road deaths by 10%.

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He said the message is clear that alcohol and driving should never mix. Hlengwa said the purpose of enforcement is not simply to increase prosecutions. It is to change behaviour, prevent crashes and save lives. Between March and September, traffic officers arrested 19 829 motorists for drunk driving.

During the same period they stopped and checked more than 8.5 million vehicles and removed almost 48 400 unsafe vehicles from the roads. Alcohol is believed to play a role in about 27% of road deaths. Despite the overall drop in fatalities, major crashes increased. Between January and September, South Africa recorded 387 major crashes, a 13% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

Deputy Minister Highlights Drunk Driving And Major Crashes

Hlengwa said deaths linked to major crashes had risen by 12%. About 88% of these crashes were attributed to driver behaviour, including speeding, dangerous overtaking, fatigue and drunk driving. Hlengwa also highlighted the continuing risks faced by pedestrians. He said pedestrian safety remains one of the most pressing priorities.

Greater emphasis must be placed on safer road design, improved lighting, visible crossings, community education, effective law enforcement and responsible driving behaviour. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has warned against accepting the country's high road death toll. According to the RTMC's 2025 State of Road Safety Report, 11 485 people were killed on South African roads in 2025, compared with 12 172 in 2024.

Creecy said the country cannot normalise a situation of recording close to 12 000 deaths on its roads annually. Creecy said during a road safety meeting in September that the government aimed to halve annual road deaths by 2030. She said the government was working with traffic authorities to strengthen year-round road safety operations.

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Government Aims To Halve Annual Road Deaths By 2030

Transport officials have reaffirmed the target to halve road deaths by 2030 while proposing a zero alcohol limit and expanding reforms to roads, rail and public transport. With the December holiday period approaching, authorities are increasing road safety enforcement across the country. In Gauteng, the Department of Roads and Transport's #RemoveSkorokoro campaign has targeted unsafe public transport vehicles. During October, officers removed 65 unsafe minibuses from the roads and made 22 arrests, including 16 for drunk driving.

The department said operations would continue ahead of the festive season. They will focus on motorists without valid driving licences and vehicles that fail to meet safety requirements. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has also launched its 2026/27 Safer Festive Season operations, with plans to increase police visibility on major roads and busy travel routes. The RTMC stressed that reducing road deaths required more than law enforcement.

It said the continued loss of lives on the country's roads calls for a collective and sustained response. Road safety cannot be left to traffic authorities alone, the corporation said. As families remembered those who never returned home, the RTMC urged motorists to slow down, avoid alcohol and remain alert to pedestrians. It also called on pedestrians to use safe crossing points.

The RTMC said every road death is preventable and that no family should have to endure the devastating consequences of losing a loved one in a road crash.