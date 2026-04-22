South Africa's Retail Sales Growth Slows in February, Food and Beverage Sector Contracts

Retail sales growth in South Africa decelerated to 1.6% year-on-year in February, with food and beverage sales experiencing a significant 5% decline. While some sectors showed positive growth, economists predict a more challenging environment for consumer spending in the coming months.

South Africa 's retail sales growth experienced a notable slowdown in February, registering a 1.6% year-on-year increase compared to a revised 4.4% in January. This deceleration signals a potential easing of consumer spending in the coming months, despite a generally positive start to the year for many households.

The data, released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Wednesday, reveals a mixed performance across different retail sectors. While some categories demonstrated robust growth, others faced significant declines, painting a complex picture of the current consumer landscape. A key driver of the overall growth was the miscellaneous goods category, encompassing online retailers, jewellery stores, stationery shops, and sports goods retailers. This sector expanded by an impressive 9.4% year-on-year, contributing a full percentage point to the total retail sales growth.

The textiles and clothing category also provided a positive boost, increasing by 3.9% and adding 0.6 percentage points to the overall figure. However, these gains were partially offset by declines in other areas, most notably within the food and beverage sector. The most substantial decrease was observed in food and beverage sales, which contracted by 5% compared to the same period last year.

This decline represents the largest drop among all retail groups and raises concerns about potential shifts in consumer spending patterns. Raquel Floris, Deputy Director for Distributive Trade Statistics at Stats SA, highlighted this negative trend, indicating a potential impact from various economic factors. Examining the monthly data, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales actually contracted by 1% in February, reversing the 0.9% increase seen in January and following a 0.5% dip in December.

Despite the monthly contraction, sales were up 0.5% in the three months ending February compared to the preceding three months, and showed a 2.8% increase when compared to the same period last year. These figures suggest a degree of underlying resilience in consumer spending, but also highlight the volatility of the current economic environment.

Retail sales are a crucial component of South Africa’s economic growth, and any significant slowdown in this sector could have broader implications for the country’s overall economic performance. The recent deceleration in growth, coupled with the decline in food and beverage sales, warrants close monitoring in the coming months. Looking ahead, economists anticipate a more challenging environment for consumer spending.

While consumers began 2026 with improved financial positions – benefiting from increased purchasing power, stronger balance sheets, and reduced borrowing costs – a less favorable external environment is expected to exert downward pressure on domestic demand. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, a senior economist at FNB, noted that rising operating costs, particularly through the oil price channel, and increased uncertainty could squeeze profit margins and dampen investment. This, in turn, could lead to weaker employment outcomes and lower earnings, ultimately constraining household spending.

Despite these headwinds, consumers are still projected to be the primary driver of GDP growth in 2026, although at a slower rate than previously forecast. The interplay between improving consumer fundamentals and emerging economic challenges will be critical in shaping the trajectory of retail sales and the broader South African economy in the months to come.

The performance of the retail sector will be a key indicator of the overall health of the economy and the ability of consumers to navigate the evolving economic landscape. The impact of inflation, interest rates, and global economic conditions will all play a role in determining the future of consumer spending in South Africa





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