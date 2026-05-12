South Africa's Response to Fuel Price Shocks: A More Equitable Approach Needed

A more equitable approach to fuel price shocks in South Africa would prioritize vulnerable households by providing targeted relief measures, such as cash transfers or subsidies for the fuels used most by low-income households. This approach would ensure that relief is more effectively distributed to the most vulnerable and help prevent regressive impacts on vulnerable households.

South Africa 's response to fuel price shocks should be better targeted, considering that broad-based relief primarily benefits wealthier households and fuel-intensive industries. Targeted cash transfers, temporarily subsidizing fuel prices used by the poor, or a transition to electric vehicles (EVs) could be more equitable alternatives.

The current fuel crisis serves as a reminder of the importance of considering the impacts on vulnerable households and implementing targeted measures to mitigate the adverse effects of price shocks. However, the diesel refunds mentioned above reduce the attractiveness of energy-intensive industries transitioning towards EVs





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South Africa Fuel Price Shocks Economic Impact Regressive Impact Targeted Relief Measures Energy Efficiency Electric Vehicles (Evs) Diesel Refunds Transition To Evs

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