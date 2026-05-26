South Africa's Response to Anti-Immigrant Protests and Illegal Immigration

The government of South Africa is stepping up joint efforts with neighboring countries to curb illegal migration within the region. The Border Management Authority has signed joint action plans with Lesotho, Mozambique, and eSwatini. The rise of anti-immigrant activism has coincided with deteriorating socioeconomic conditions, including an unemployment rate of more than 43%. Groups scapegoat foreign nationals as the cause of South Africa's economic woes, poor service delivery and high crime rates, despite studies that disprove these claims.

March and March supporters protest against illegal immigration in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal. The marches, which have turned violent at times, have placed South Africa in the crosshairs of its fellow African countries.

The government formally identified illegal migration as a frontline national security threat in its 2024-2028 National Security Strategy, warning that uncontrolled movement of foreign nationals creates 'no-go areas' that undermine state authority, strains public resources and provides cover for organised crime networks. The rise of anti-immigrant activism has coincided with deteriorating socioeconomic conditions, including an unemployment rate of more than 43%.

Groups scapegoat foreign nationals as the cause of South Africa's economic woes, poor service delivery and high crime rates, despite studies that disprove these claims





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South Africa Illegal Immigration Anti-Immigrant Protests March And March Border Security African Countries Border Failure National Security Threat Deteriorating Socioeconomic Conditions Unemployment Rate Poor Service Delivery High Crime Rates Scapegoating Foreign Nationals

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