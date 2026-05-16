South Africa's Rand Weakened in Early Trading, as Dollar and Oil Prices Weigh on Risk Sentiment

The rand suffered a decline due to a stronger dollar and rising oil prices, which negatively impacted market sentiment. Global oil prices and ship attacks in the Strait of Hormuz also kept markets on edge during the day.

South Africa 's rand weakened in early trading on Friday due to a stronger dollar and rising oil prices . Global markets were closely monitoring the final day of the summit between US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

The rand was trading at 16.6426 against the dollar, which represents a decline of about 1% from its previous close. The US dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies and was on track for its largest weekly gain in over two months. Global oil prices rose by more than 1% after Trump announced that China was interested in purchasing oil from the US.

Concerns also persisted over ship attacks and seizures in the Strait of Hormuz, despite Iran stating that around 30 vessels had successfully passed through the waterway. Read more on the article: South Africa's Rand Weakened in Early Trading, as Dollar and Oil Prices Weigh on Risk Sentimen





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