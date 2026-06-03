South Africa's Rand Strengthens Amid Global Market Volatility

The South African rand has strengthened in early trading on Tuesday, benefiting from higher gold prices and a rise in platinum prices. The rand's value has been affected by global market volatility and conflicting reports on US-Iran peace talks.

The rand strengthened in early trading on Tuesday, benefiting from higher gold prices as investors awaited clarity regarding the status of US-Iran peace talks amid conflicting reports.

Gold and platinum prices, which are significant exports for South Africa, rose on Tuesday, primarily due to lower Treasury yields. The US dollar remained relatively stable against a basket of currencies as investors remained cautious, treating any news of progress in resolving the Iran conflict with scepticism. Analysts noted that the rand is likely to remain highly sensitive to shifts in global risk appetite and developments in energy markets.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index rose by 2.3%, driven by strong performance in mining stocks. On Wednesday, the rand was trading at R16.27 to the dollar, R21.90 to the pound, and R18.91 to the euro. Gold is trading lower at $4,471.31 an ounce, while oil prices were at $97.08 a barrel. Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, said that his investigation into a questionable R500 million Onderstepoort Biological Products project is now with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Shortly after taking office in August 2024, he flagged that a significant portion of the funds was unaccounted for. Steenhuisen said that a forensic audit was needed to find where the money went. The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has published the official fuel price adjustments for June. It confirmed that inland 95 unleaded petrol will increase by R1.43 per litre to a record R28.06 per litre.

Inland diesel 0.005% wholesale fell to R29.26 per litre. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said the government has no intention of establishing another new state-owned commercial bank. He said it's not feasible given SA's fiscal constraints, and the country already has a number of state banks. Bank of America expects strong deal-making activity in South Africa to continue this year despite ongoing global volatility, the head of its local operation said





BusinessTechSA / 🏆 24. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Rand Gold Prices Platinum Prices US-Iran Peace Talks Global Market Volatility

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa loses its crown to one of its biggest competitorsSouth Africa has lost its title as Africa's most industrialised economy.

Read more »

South Africa Ranks Fourth Highest in Africa for Suicide Rates Amid Economic and Healthcare CrisisSouth Africa faces a severe mental health emergency, ranking fourth in Africa for suicide rates and losing over R250 billion annually to untreated conditions. The government is implementing a national strategy to integrate services and train primary care staff, while experts warn of vast socioeconomic impacts.

Read more »

South Africa Announces Mixed Fuel Price Adjustments for June Amid Stabilizing Oil MarketsSouth Africa's June fuel price changes bring diesel cuts while petrol outcomes vary, as over-recovery emerges from stable oil costs and a strong rand, though experts warn of lingering geopolitical risks.

Read more »

South Africa takes the crown in Africa – but for the wrong reasonsSouth Africa recorded the highest rate of suspected digital fraud among African countries analysed in 2025.

Read more »