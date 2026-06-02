South Africa's Ramaphosa says government won't tolerate xenophobia, vigilantism

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the country's migration challenges, stating that government will not tolerate violence, vigilantism, and xenophobia. He emphasized the importance of well-managed and regulated migration in driving growth and opportunity for South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that while the country's migration challenges must be addressed, government won't tolerate violence, vigilantism and xenophobia. He said that if well-managed and regulated, migration can help drive growth and opportunity for South Africa ns.

However, Ramaphosa said that government must clamp down on illegal migration by strengthening border security and reducing corruption in the immigration system. Ramaphosa raised the thorny issue while delivering his budget vote address in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon. Acknowledging that illegal immigration has put pressure on the country's public services and undermined efforts to create decent work, Ramaphosa said that government is cracking down on violations of immigration laws.

We are increasing our inspections of workplaces and prosecuting employers who violate our labour laws. But Ramaphosa said that whether citizens or foreign nationals, the country's laws must be respected, and the rights of every person in the country must be upheld. As a society, we must stand against all forms of disinformation, of incitement, of false information being spread around, of racism and ethnic mobilisation.

Ramaphosa said by strengthening and enforcing the country's laws, government will be able to deal with illegal immigration without people turning against one another





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Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa Migration Xenophobia Vigilantism

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