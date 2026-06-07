South Africa's Ramaphosa Addresses Nation Amid Rising Anti-Immigrant Tensions

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address South Africa on Sunday evening regarding illegal migration and the surge in protests against foreign nationals, as self-imposed deadlines and violence heighten tensions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 6pm on Sunday to outline the government's approach to managing illegal migration and the recent surge in protests against foreign nationals.

The address comes as a controversial self-imposed deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa, set by anti-immigration activists, has sparked heightened tensions and violence. In recent weeks, groups led by figures such as Ngizwe Mchunu, Jacinta Ngobese, and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, popularly known as Phakelumthakathi, have organized marches demanding the expulsion of illegal immigrants.

These protests have turned violent, with foreign-owned spaza shops and vehicles set ablaze, and local residents accusing migrants of stealing jobs and overburdening public services like healthcare and education. In a widely circulated video, Phakelumthakathi confronts a man he claims is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ordering him to leave the country before June 30.

The police have warned that no individual or group has the authority to compel anyone to leave and that they will act decisively against intimidation, public violence, and incitement. President Ramaphosa has previously used his weekly newsletter to condemn opportunists exploiting the legitimate grievances of the poor under the guise of community activism. He acknowledged that undocumented migration strains healthcare, housing, and municipal services in impoverished areas and distorts the labor market.

However, he emphasized that the violent protests do not represent South Africa's overall attitude toward foreigners and do not reflect government policy. The South African government has also summoned its high commissioners to account for the marches, and the issue has drawn international attention. The governments of Malawi and Ghana have elected to repatriate their citizens from South Africa, citing xenophobic violence.

Ghana has taken the matter to the African Union (AU), surprising South Africa, which believed they were managing the issue bilaterally. International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor expressed that South Africa welcomes AU engagement to address the push and pull factors driving migration. The situation highlights deep-rooted socioeconomic challenges in South Africa, including high unemployment, inequality, and inadequate public services, which fuel resentment toward immigrants.

While the government seeks to balance enforcement of immigration laws with humanitarian obligations, activists continue to agitate for stricter controls. The upcoming address by Ramaphosa is expected to outline measures to strengthen border management, improve the registration of foreign nationals, and crack down on criminal elements involved in violence. At the same time, it will likely reaffirm South Africa's commitment to pan-African solidarity and the protection of refugees and asylum seekers.

The international community watches closely as South Africa navigates this complex issue, which has implications for regional stability and the African Union's vision of free movement. The president's speech aims to calm tensions, reaffirm the rule of law, and chart a path forward that addresses both security concerns and the country's obligations under international law





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