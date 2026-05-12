South Africa's Queen of PrEP Roll-Outs: Hasina Subedar's Unsung Heroism in HIV Prevention Strategies

This article highlights the incredible work of Hasina Subedar, who has played a pivotal role in South Africa's HIV prevention efforts by introducing and overseeing the implementation of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). She also mentions the challenges she faces, including the impact of the pandemic on infrastructure and the need for government-led initiatives to bridge gaps in accessing PrEP.

By all accounts, Hasina Subedar is who you call when you need to roll out, well, anything new in public health. Known for her grit, grace, and humor, the non-conformist middle child from Pietermaritzburg started out as a nurse 30 years ago.

She is now responsible for getting the game-changer medication for HIV prevention into 360 clinics around the country. Hasina Subedar, who oversees the health department's introduction of pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP medication, lenacapavir, has a more informal title: South Africa's queen of PrEP roll-outs. The pandemic has amplified the importance of HIV prevention strategies, leading to the introduction of lenacapavir.

The text provides an overview of Subedar's role and the challenges she faces in getting the drug into clinics and creating demand





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HIV Prevention Prep Medication South Africa Hasina Subedar Health Department Game-Changer Medication Lenacapavir

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