South Africa's Qualifications for Occupational Skills Modernisation: Minister Appeals to Industry, Students Battle Shortage of Funded Workplace Training Opportunities

The government is working on modernising South Africa's qualifications for occupational skills, with the Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela appealing to industry to make more workplace training places available to students. The current process facilitates the placement of about 21,000 students each year, but a shortage of funded workplace training opportunities is challenging many students enrolled for National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (Nated) programmes. The minister assured students that existing qualifications would continue to be recognised and that updating South Africa's occupational skills qualifications was essential to ensure they remained relevant and appropriate for the evolving needs of South Africa's economy.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has appealed to industry to make more workplace training places available to students as the government moves to modernise South Africa 's qualifications for occupational skills .

The current process facilitates the placement of about 21,000 students each year, but a shortage of funded workplace training opportunities is challenging many students enrolled for National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (Nated) programmes. The minister assured students that existing qualifications would continue to be recognised and that updating South Africa's occupational skills qualifications was essential to ensure they remained relevant and appropriate for the evolving needs of South Africa's economy.

The changes follow a policy directive published in 2024, at which point 1,475 pre-2009 qualifications had reached their registration end date. Qualifications have been classified into four groups, with pre-2009 qualifications granted extensions ranging from six months to two years. Details for transitioning from current to new Nated qualifications have already been published





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South Africa Higher Education Training Occupational Skills Qualifications Industry Students Buti Manamela National Student Financial Aid Scheme National Accredited Technical Education Diplom Workplace Training Government Gazette Transitional Arrangements Pre-2009 Qualifications Regulatory Unit Standards Occupational Skills Programmes

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