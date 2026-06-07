South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses Nation Amid Anti-Foreigner Protests

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in response to rising anti-foreigner protests in South Africa. He admitted that the government would improve its migration strategies and clamp down on those illegally entering the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday, June 7, 2026, in response to rising anti-foreigner protests in South Africa . He admitted that the government would improve its migration strategies and clamp down on those illegally entering the country.

Hundreds of foreigners, both documented and undocumented, left the country on repatriation flights and buses organised by their home countries over the weekend. The President announced plans to tighten the country's borders and clamp down on undocumented foreign nationals. Chartered flights carried Ghanaians wishing to leave South Africa to their home country on Saturday and Sunday.

Anti-foreigner marches continued to take place around South Africa, with the most recent one on Saturday in Daveyton, Gauteng, where hundreds of people demanded that foreigners depart the country by June 30. In the Western Cape, three buses left from the Kleinmond Town Hall on Friday to take undocumented foreign nationals to the Lindela Repatriation Centre. Two buses departed from Gansbaai to take undocumented foreigners to the same facility.

In Hermanus, 38 people displaced by anti-foreigner protests were living on the municipal farm. A bus sent by the Mozambican Embassy picked up citizens from that country who wished to depart. The municipal facilities would not be reopened to accommodate people because the venues would now be prepared for the voters' registration weekend of June 20 and 21.

Reuters reported that 1,094 Nigerians had registered interest in a voluntary return home from South Africa after xenophobic attacks, according to Nigerian foreign ministry spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa on Friday. The screening by foreign ministry officials from both countries and South African immigration and police concluded on Saturday, with those cleared to be repatriated and final numbers and flights set thereafter.

Ebienfa said South African authorities had agreed to waive penalties for visa violations such as overstays, though individuals facing criminal charges would not be eligible to leave. Meanwhile, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Malawi confirmed that 150 Malawians had left the Western Cape by bus over the weekend. They had volunteered to be repatriated after being displaced in violent anti-foreigner protests in Mossel Bay.

The Bitou Municipality said in a statement on Sunday that a compliance operation at spaza shops in Kwanokuthula led to the arrest of several undocumented foreign nationals who had been sent to Knysna for further processing by the relevant immigration authorities. President Ramaphosa admitted that the government took responsibility for its failures in controlling illegal migration.

However, he also warned South Africans not to take the law into their own hands. He said that only authorised government officials may act against violations of the law, including violations of immigration laws. No other person is allowed to confront someone in the street to demand proof of nationality. The organisation March and March announced a protest it labelled the Benoni Shutdown within an hour of the president's address.

The protest was scheduled to take place at 3pm on Monday. Referring to an issue that Ramaphosa promised to address, the organisation's flyer reads: Driving a truck is not a scarce skill. To address violations of immigration and labour laws in the transport sector, we are implementing a plan that has been developed with the logistics and freight industry and labour organisations, Ramaphosa told the nation





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President Cyril Ramaphosa South Africa Anti-Foreigner Protests Migration Strategies Xenophobia Repatriation Flights Undocumented Foreign Nationals

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