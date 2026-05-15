South Africa's President Addresses Water Scarcity Crisis and Local Government Reforms

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and outlined the immediate challenges in addressing water scarcity in the most affected municipalities. He also discussed the government's efforts to change the way water infrastructure is funded and managed, as well as the declaration of 2026 as a year of decisive action to fix local government and transform the economy. The crisis committee aims to address the challenges and ensure the delivery of basic services such as potable water, electricity, clinics, and refuse collection.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in South Africa recently established a crisis committee to address the water scarcity challenges in the most affected municipalities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressing the NCOP, highlighted the immediate challenges and the government's efforts to change the way water infrastructure is funded and managed. He also announced the declaration of 2026 as a year of decisive action to fix local government and transform the economy. The GNU has set aside R54bn for service delivery, focusing on water and electricity infrastructure in the eight metros.

The local government sector faces malfeasance, fiscal challenges, and poor service delivery, with billions of rand wasted annually on fruitless expenditure. The crisis committee aims to address these challenges and ensure the delivery of basic services such as potable water, electricity, clinics, and refuse collection. The GNU is working to tackle poverty, high cost of living, and corruption, with a focus on inclusive economic growth and building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

Local government plays a vital role in determining where companies establish their offices, factories, shops, and outlets, and the government is investing R1-trillion rand to build essential infrastructure over the next three years. The president also highlighted the closure of a cheese processing plant at Lichtenburg due to a lack of service delivery by the Ditsobotla municipality





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South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa National Council Of Provinces (NCOP) Water Scarcity Local Government Reforms Crisis Committee National Water Action Plan Government Of National Unity (GNU) R54bn Service Delivery Local Government Sector Malfeasance Fiscal Challenges Wasteful Expenditure Inclusive Economic Growth High Cost Of Living Poverty Corruption Mismanagement Local Government Engine Room Of Development Basic Services Service Delivery Local Economy Jobs Livelihoods Cheese Processing Plant Ditsobotla Municipality Lichtenburg Kwazulu-Natal Investing R1-Trillion Rand Infrastructure Development

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