South Africa's PowerBall Draw Delivers a R165 Million Jackpot on June 19, 2026

The jackpot for PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra on June 19 2026 totaled R165 million, marking a modest dip from previous runs while the new operator's tiered payout system earned praise for addressing rollover fatigue.

South Africa 's PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra draw on June 19, 2026 captured the attention of thousands of hopeful players nationwide as the combined jackpot reached R165 million, a modest dip from the R175 million topper rolled in May.

The payout structure awarded the top prize to the first matching of six main numbers, while the second tier offered R5 million to any ticket that matched six numbers plus the bonus ball. Secondary tiers varied from R50,000 for five main numbers and the bonus to a consolation prize of R100 for matching a single main number.

The total prize pool was distributed across six tiers, and 1.2 million tickets were sold for the win, a record for the new operator. The excitement was amplified by the promise of a more transparent and equitable payout system, a shift from the previous venture that often raised concerns over rollover fatigue and payout fairness. The new operator, ITHUBA, introduced a tiered payout system designed to eliminate rollover fatigue that had plagued earlier draws.

Each ticket now carries a clear prize schedule that can be seen on the official app, and re‑entrant players benefit from increased odds as the jackpot is partially paid out each week. In addition to the headline price of R170 per PowerBall ticket, the Xtra ticket costs R180, reflecting the added chances for winners. Operators have advertised that smaller draws will receive quicker payments, a message that has resonated with players who have long awaited payouts.

The tiered approach, in theory, guarantees a reduced jackpot pool for each subsequent draw. Ticket purchases can be made both digitally and in physical stores, a dual approach that ensures broad accessibility. Players can buy a PowerBall or PowerBall Xtra ticket via the ITHUBA banking app, which links directly to verified card payments and offers instant confirmation on the home screen.

For those who prefer the tactile experience of paper tickets, participants can visit any licensed retailer across the country, from Cape Town outlets to street‑corner vendors in Durban. In addition to the PowerBall draws, the same evening also saw the Sizekhaya Lotto and Lotto Plus draws completed, both of which had earlier carried the carryover from ITHUBA, providing a seamless evening of lottery entertainment for card holders.

The winner's name was announced early the following day courtesy of the digital bulletin board on the national lottery website, sparking a wave of congratulatory messages from family and friends. The impact of such draws extends beyond personal fortune; the funds raised support community projects, children's scholarships, and health initiatives.

The R165 million split had already earmarked R45 million for social support programs, ensuring that the profit of the jackpot continued to benefit society long after the last ticket is counted. The new operator's commitment to transparency and enhanced payouts signals a hopeful sign for the future of lottery gaming in South Africa. After the draw, fans lined up at explosion points where officials posted live updates.

Celebrations erupted on social media, as thousands of participants uploaded screenshots of their winning tickets. These digital moments of community joy proved once again that lottery events serve as a focal point for shared optimism across South Africa's diverse population, offering both hope for individuals and tangible support for public welfare





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Powerball Lottery South Africa Jackpot Game

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meet the innovative winners of Woolworths’ 2026 Youth Makers competitionSPONSORED | Woolworths believes that investing in businesses run by young people is key to unlocking South Africa’s economic potential and building a more inclusive future

Read more »

From 1976 to 2026: 'Youth still fighting for opportunity,' says RamaphosaWhat began as a student protest became a defining moment in the liberation struggle, exposing the brutality of apartheid.

Read more »

South African Weather Forecast for 17 June 2026: Cold Conditions Persist with Regional Showers and FogThe South African Weather Service provides a detailed forecast for Wednesday, 17 June 2026, highlighting cold weather across most regions, morning fog, isolated showers, and a very high UV index. No severe warnings have been issued.

Read more »

PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA Results for June 16, 2026: Estimated Jackpots at R25 Million and R128 MillionThe South African National Lottery announces the PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA results for Tuesday, 16 June 2026. The PowerBall jackpot stands at an estimated R25 million, while the PowerBall XTRA offers an estimated R128 million. Players can purchase tickets via retailers, the official website, mobile app, or participating banks. Winners receiving R50,000 or more get free trauma counseling and financial advice, and winnings are paid tax-free directly into accounts. The public is reminded to verify winning numbers solely through the National Lottery website.

Read more »